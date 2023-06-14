LIBERTY — Tom Eisenhauer is leaving his post as athletic director of William Jewell College effective Aug. 1. He has been in the role of head of athletics since 2018. Eisenhauer is an alum of the college who participated on the track and field team as an undergrad. He also coached following his graduation in 2006.
“I want to leave this place in a way that they are set up for success,” Eisenhauer said. “It was a really difficult decision because I love this place because I have spent my entire adult life here.”
William Jewell Athletics announced that a national search is underway to find Eisenhauer’s replacement. According to the athletic director, he has not been involved in finding his replacement.
Eisenhauer has overseen upgrades to the college athletic facilities like turf and lighting on four fields in the Spratt Sports Complex. He also spearheaded efforts like upcoming construction of the new football stadium and The Link project. That project will begin construction in June.
“I have immense respect for Tom’s decision to pursue a new path professionally and personally, but I will miss working alongside him,” said William Jewell President Elizabeth MacLeod Walls in a press release.
According to Eisenhauer, he is most proud of his work with Liberty Hospital. The athletic department named Liberty Hospital the official sports medicine provider of athletic department under his tutelage.
According to a college release, this care has benefited student-athletes and has been a “driving force of success” in Jewell’s short run as a NCAA Division II member.
“The fact that we are able to provide this high level quality of health care for our student-athletes is phenomenal,” Eishenhauer said. “Having quality athletic trainers is hard for a lot of schools now. We have a great staff with great people.”
Eisenhauer plans to spend more time with his young children, wife and his parents following his Aug. 1 departure.
“I felt that I wasn’t able to spend the time as a husband or father that I needed to,” he shared about his decision to leave. “I am on until Aug. 1 because I want to give the college enough of a runway to find a replacement.”
