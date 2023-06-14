Tom Eisenhauer

William Jewell’s Tom Eisenhauer will step down as athletic director effective Aug. 1.

 Submitted photo/William Jewell College Athletics

LIBERTY — Tom Eisenhauer is leaving his post as athletic director of William Jewell College effective Aug. 1. He has been in the role of head of athletics since 2018. Eisenhauer is an alum of the college who participated on the track and field team as an undergrad. He also coached following his graduation in 2006.

“I want to leave this place in a way that they are set up for success,” Eisenhauer said. “It was a really difficult decision because I love this place because I have spent my entire adult life here.”

