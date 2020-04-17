Area high schools celebrate Class of 2020 with 'Friday Night Lights'

Area high schools have started a growing movement to recognize seniors and spring sports athletes who have had their school year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville high schools turned on the lights to their athletic facilities starting Friday, April 10, at 8:20 p.m., which is 20:20 military time. The schools leave the lights on for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the Class of 2020. Kearney High School joined Friday, April 17.

Liberty North and many other high schools participating have referred to the event as “Friday Night Lights,” while Smithville dubbed their celebration “Be the Light.”