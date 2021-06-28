Five area baseball players earned all-state first team honors from the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association while five others earned all-state recognition on either the second team or honorable mention.
Liberty
The Jays received ample recognition for their Missouri Class 6 state title run with five players receiving all-state honors, including three first team selections.
Junior Karson Milbrandt and seniors Aiden Watson and Ryan Williams made all-state first team for their performances this season and during a postseason run where Liberty beat each opponent by at least three runs.
Milbrandt earned his spot as pitcher with his 2.38 ERA this season. He piled up 69 strikeouts on his way to 10 wins this season. He earned Suburban Gold all-conference first team honors.
Milbrandt truly set himself apart with elite performances in the postseason, including as the Jays closer in both of the team’s state final four games. He earned 7 strikeouts while allowing just two runs over nearly eight innings during the final three state games.
Watson made all-state as Liberty’s first baseman. He racked up 50 hits on a .431 batting average and drove in 32 runs. He increased his batting average to .529 on 17 plate appearances during the postseason. Watson was also named first team for Suburban Gold all-conference.
Williams played six different positions for the Jays, but he earned his all-state spot for his work at catcher. He earned Suburban Gold all-conference first team honors as utility thanks to his versatility. Williams set a school record with 53 hits as he averaged .414 at the plate, leading the Jays with 36 RBI.
Junior Jeremiah Cabuyaban shared the catcher role with Williams and did well enough to get himself a spot on the all-state second team at that position. Cabuyaban, who also earned all-conference second team at catcher. He drove in 27 runs and earned 28 hits with eight going for extra bases.
Sophomores Kai Bennett and Addison Smith landed on the all-state second team. Both players also received Suburban Gold all-conference honorable mentions honors this season.
Bennett earned five wins in 11 starts with a 2.09 ERA for the Jays. Bennett started the team’s state semifinals game against Christian Brothers College, picking up four strikeouts and staving off two early runs to hold the Cadets scoreless through his final four innings.
Smith made all-state as an infielder. The shortstop earned 40 hits and drove in 18 runs with a .342 batting average. He led the Jays with 79 assists over 251.7 innings, which was the fifth most on the team despite this being Smith’s first year of high school baseball.
The Jays had six more players who made the Suburban Gold all-conference teams. Senior pitcher Justin Agnor and junior outfielder Palmer Holst made the second team. Senior first baseman Dawson Goe, sophomore outfielder Grant Littrell, junior pitcher Brock Toney and junior pitcher Ben Sundell earned honorable mention.
Liberty North
The Eagles picked up two all-state honors from two sophomores, including a first team selection for Ty Wisdom.
Wisdom earned his spot as utility player, accumulating 39 runs on a .402 batting average and a .524 on-base percentage. He finished his sophomore campaign with a 5-0 record on the mound, where he racked up 39 strikeouts. Wisdom also earned Suburban Gold all-conference first team honors.
Sophomore Tate McGuire got the all-state nod on the second team as a pitcher. McGuire, who also earned all-conference first team honors and was named conference pitcher of the year in a packed Suburban Gold, racked up 64 strikeouts. He went 7-2 as a starter and held a 1.75 ERA.
Senior Quentin Platt and Kaeden Bujak did not make all-state, but earned all-conference first team honors.
Platt led the team with nine doubles and drove in 29 runners as he hit .381 on the year. Bujak held an .516 on-base percentage as he earned 30 runs for the Eagles.
Junior Aaron Lewis landed on the all-conference second team. The Eagles had five players earn honorable mention status as senior Garrett Lampert, senior Tyler Jenness, junior Matthew Hutson, freshman Trey Snyder and freshman Bo Jonas made the list.
Smithville
Smithville earned two all-state selections, which included first team honors with senior Brad Schram as an infielder for his play at third base.
Schram, who also earned all-conference first team and Suburban Blue conference player of the year, set program records for single season hits at 49, RBI at 53, batting average at .490 and doubles at 17. He also broke his own record for home runs by hitting five after hitting four in 2019. Schram finished his high school career with a program record for doubles and RBI while landing in the top three for hits despite missing his junior campaign.
Sophomore Ryker Edwards landed on the all-state honorable mention list for his work on the mound. Edwards tied for the highest program wins mark with 7 as he picked 42 strikeouts in just under 38 innings pitching this season. He also earned top three marks for single-season hits (41, third), RBI (31, t-second) and home runs (3, t-third) in program history. Edwards earned all-conference first team honors.
The Warriors also had six other players earn all-conference recognition, including sophomore Andrew Hedgecorth and seniors Caleb Sanders and Kyle Ruff landing on the all-conference first team.
Hedgecorth drove in 36 runs and racked up 36 hits with 12 earning extra bases. He finished the year with a .456 batting average and led the team with 11 assists in the field.
Ruff had the second most hits on the team with 42 on a .438 average while driving in 28 runs.
Junior catcher Christian Holderby made all-conference second team while sophomore outfielder Sam Wornson and junior infielder Chester Brooks received honorable mention.
Kearney
Kearney baseball did not have a player named to the all-state teams, but the Bulldogs did have nine players earn all-conference honors.
Senior pitcher Lance Bolles, junior utility player Briggs Terwilleger, senior outfielder Carson Frakes and freshman catcher Jack Helberg earned Suburban Blue all-conference first team honors.
Bolles accounted for 58 strikeouts as he won five games for the Bulldogs as a pitcher. Bolles also gave the team elite play as a first baseman and from the plate, plus he tied for second on the team in hits with 30 as he drove in a team-high 28 RBI.
Terwilleger led the team in doubles with eight and tied for the most home runs with three. He also finished second on the team for RBI with 26 and tied for second on hits with 30. He did so with only 86 plate appearances.
Frakes held a .511 on-base percentage as he earned 19 hits and drove in 19 runs. He achieved these stats as he battled through an shoulder/arm injury that kept him off the mound this season.
Freshman second baseman Carson Shear, freshman shortstop Manny Linthacum and junior outfielder AJ Bultmann earned all-conference second team honors. Junior utility player Will Kennedy and senior catcher Kandon Sheley earned honorable mention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.