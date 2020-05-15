The Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association released its 2020 academic all-state teams and 18 area baseball players made the list.
Individuals nominated for the academic all-state team must be seniors with a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top 25% of their class or score at least a 24 on the ACT.
Liberty
The Blue Jays tied for fifth-best team GPA in Class 5 at 3.55 with Justin Schmidt, Max Roos and Sawyer Loomis chosen as individual academic all-state players.
Liberty North
The Eagles notched the seventh-best team GPA in Class 5 at 3.52 with Austin Mann, Chase Jones, Garrett Lampert, Kaeden Bujak and Nate Chester earning individual honors.
Kearney
The Bulldogs finished with the 11th-best team GPA in Class 5 at 3.47 with Aiden Walker, Austin Brewer, Brayden Schoening, Briggs Terwilleger, Lance Bolles, Nathan Wetzel and Tyson Hodge.
Smithville
Warriors seniors Jonah Palmer, Kyle Ruff and Will Duncan were all chosen for the academic all-state team.
