Twenty-two area baseball players earned academic all-state honors from the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Liberty North
Eagles baseball earned the second highest grade point average in Missouri Class 6 with 3.65, finishing behind only Staley’s 3.79.
Senior Garrett Lampert, senior Kaeden Bujak, junior Matthew Hutson, senior Quentin Platt, sophomore Tate McGuire and sophomore Ty Wisdom earned all-academic honors as individuals for the Eagles.
Liberty
The Blue Jays took sixth in Class 6 with a GPA of 3.48. Senior Aiden Watson, sophomore Grant Littrell, senior Keaton O’Connor and senior Ryan Williams made the list.
Smithville
The Warriors took fifth in the Missouri Class 5 with a GPA of 3.60. Sophomore Andrew Hedgecorth, senior Caleb Sanders, senior Jacob Wheeler, senior Kyle Ruff and sophomore Ryker Edwards earned individual honors.
Kearney
The Bulldogs landed in seventh in Class 5 with a GPA of 3.50. Senior Kyle Burns, senior Lance Bolles, junior Peyton Eise, junior Tyson Hodge and junior Will Kennedy made the list.
