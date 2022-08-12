LIBERTY — With a big smile on his face, Addison Smith trots out to his natural position. The short stop for Liberty is often seen joking and laughing with his teammates, playing the sport he grew up playing.

His dedication to his defensive craft while hitting the ball effectively has led him to becoming the Courier-Tribune’s Liberty boys Athlete of the Year. Smith was nominated 10 times out of the 21 nominations for Liberty High School boys athletes the CT received, earning him the award for the 2021-22 school year.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

