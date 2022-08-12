LIBERTY — With a big smile on his face, Addison Smith trots out to his natural position. The short stop for Liberty is often seen joking and laughing with his teammates, playing the sport he grew up playing.
His dedication to his defensive craft while hitting the ball effectively has led him to becoming the Courier-Tribune’s Liberty boys Athlete of the Year. Smith was nominated 10 times out of the 21 nominations for Liberty High School boys athletes the CT received, earning him the award for the 2021-22 school year.
“Outstanding shortstop baseball player for Liberty. Oklahoma State commit, great athlete,” Kris Larson said in his nomination.
“It feels great to be voted as the athlete of the year,” Smith said. “All year long leading up to this has been amazing.”
The rising senior earned first team all-state for his performance at shortstop. Smith had a batting average of .372 with 45 hits, which included 31 runs batted in and four homers.
His highlight over the past year was taking down the school record for assists, with 86.
“I’ve always played baseball my whole life and I have always enjoyed it,” he said.
Smith has had a busy summer playing with his travel club, the Royals Scout Team. He earned a major invite when asked to play in the Area Code Games in San Diego. This showcase involves some of the best high school players in the country and has helped Smith recognize things he needed to work on this summer.
“Overall, to be stronger and faster, and to get my glove stronger,” he said.
In May, Smith announced his commitment to Oklahoma State University, where he will continue his athletic career beginning in the fall of 2023.
He shared that he is interested in studying business at the university in Stillwater.
“It was a place that felt like home and I felt comfortable with the coaches,” he said. “It is also a place that would give me my best potential.”
He remembers this past year of strength training with his Liberty teammates, saying hanging out with them was a major highlight. It is still a long way from the spring baseball season, but Smith recognizes a major goal that he wants to accomplish.
“100%, I definitely want to make a state run again,” he said. “I want to make it back to state.”
Looking to the future, Smith said it has always been his dream to play professionally, but that is also important to stay in the moment especially during his last year with the Blue Jays.
