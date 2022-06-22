PARKVILLE — The first-ever Missouri versus Kansas baseball game presented by Metro Sports KC was played on Tuesday, June 21. Team Missouri and team Kansas ended in a 11-11 tie on a hot, sticky evening in Creekside Baseball Park.
Area baseball players were invited to play on the Missouri side. Liberty North’s Jeffrey Cisneros and Liberty’s Kai Bennett were featured for Team Missouri. Liberty’s Karson Milbrandt opted to be the first base coach while Kearney’s Jackson Helberg and Liberty North’s Aaron Lewis decided to not play, but were honored with an invite.
Cisneros started at third base for Team Missouri and was able to corral a couple of putouts. At the plate, he saw four straight balls in his first at-bat, which granted him a base. He then batted in to score a run.
“I don’t know anything about the Kansas guys, but you go up there open-minded and try to play the game,” Cisneros said with a laugh.
Cisneros, a recent Eagles graduate, shared he will head to Jacksonville University to continue his baseball career. He will wear the Dolphins uniform that plays in the ASUN Conference.
“I started talking to them a couple summers ago and then I fell in love with it,” he said. “I leave Aug. 2, I will do a few workouts and then fall ball.”
For Bennett, he pitched the final two innings for Team Missouri and showcased his array of pitches, including a strikeout in the sixth inning.
The pitcher just wrapped his junior season for the Blue Jays. Bennett reflected on the past season after falling to Liberty North in the district championship, a game that is going to motivate him through summer ball and into the fall.
“After that heartbreaking loss, we will always hold onto that feeling,” Bennett shared. “When we play them in the game that matters next season, hopefully, we can come away with a win.”
Bennett explained this all-star game was a good way to see old friends, especially those from the the Kansas side who do not play the Blue Jays during the regular season.
“This is a great experience to be a part of,” he said. “I know a few guys that play for Blue Valley and Blue Valley Northwest so it’s always a great experience to face them.”
College recruitment is on the mind for Bennett, who has heard interest from Central Missouri, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.
“I have started the recruitment process, I have talked to a few D2 schools,” Bennett shared. “It would be awesome to go to a D1, but UCM is a Top-10, Top-5 in the country for D2 so that is always a great option.”
Bennett has plenty of time to decide on his future, but the tall, lanky pitcher will be prepared for whatever comes his way in the next year.
