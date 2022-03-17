The all-district team awards were given out on March 7. Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney were all honored for their stellar seasons.
Blue Jays & Eagles
Liberty’s Marianna Tomc and Liberty North’s Kennedy Herrig were give the Class 6 District 8 All-District Team award. Tomc lead Liberty to a record of 10-16 as the Blue Jays ended their season in the opening round of the district tournament. Tomc will return with a host of juniors that will provide promise to next year’s squad.
Herrig led the Eagles to a record of 12-11 as the team lost to Park Hill in the opening round of the district tournament. Herrig was impressive this year as she was able to make outside shots and baskets around the rim.
Bulldogs
In Class 5 District 8, Kearney played their best basketball at the end of the season. Jadyn Barnes and JoJo Kutch were given the honor of all-district team for their efforts. The duo led the team to the district championship before falling to Smithville. Barnes and Kutch were excellent down the stretch, including in an impressive win over Lincoln Prep in overtime.
Warriors
Smithville’s Kenzie Moes, Kali Brown and Rylee Thompson earned all-district team honors.
The trio has been on a tear recently as their season marches on to the Class 5 State Semifinals.
All three players have been efficient with the basketball in their hands. They play unselfishly and look for the easy hoop, a recipe for success as Smithville’s season marches on to the state semifinals in Springfield.
