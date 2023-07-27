KANSAS CITY — For many of the Ban Johnson Collegiate Baseball League, they dreamed of playing inside Kauffman Stadium. On Tuesday, July 25, the top players from the Ban Johnson League competed in the All Star game at the Major League Baseball stadium. The Royals have offered their home field as the site of the All Star game since the creation of Kauffman Stadium. It is rumored to be the only college baseball summer league to have an all star game inside a Major League Baseball stadium.

Area players compete in Ban Johnson All Star game

Liberty North alum and Washburn’s Jett Buck during the Ban Johnson All Star game on Tuesday, July 25.

There were plenty of local faces that made the All Star roster for the Ban Johnson League. On the National team, Liberty alumni Ryan Williams, Ben Sundell and Charlie Mussorici made the roster. Joining them were Liberty North alums Aaron Lewis and Jett Buck along with Smithville alum Bradley Schram. On the American squad, Liberty North alum Andrew Agnew also made the roster.

Area players compete in Ban Johnson All Star game

Liberty alum and Northwest Missouri State’s Ryan Williams during the Ban Johnson All Star game on Tuesday, July 25.
Area players compete in Ban Johnson All Star game

Liberty North alum and Kansas City, Kansas Community College’s Aaron Lewis during the Ban Johnson All Star game on Tuesday, July 25.
Area players compete in Ban Johnson All Star game

Smithville alum and Park University’s Bradley Schram during the Ban Johnson All Star game on Tuesday, July 25.
Area players compete in Ban Johnson All Star game

Olathe West alum and William Jewell’s Peyton Bowers during the Ban Johnson All Star game on Tuesday, July 25.

