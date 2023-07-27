Area players compete in Ban Johnson All Star game

KANSAS CITY — For many of the Ban Johnson Collegiate Baseball League, they dreamed of playing inside Kauffman Stadium. On Tuesday, July 25, the top players from the Ban Johnson League competed in the All Star game at the Major League Baseball stadium. The Royals have offered their home field as the site of the All Star game since the creation of Kauffman Stadium. It is rumored to be the only college baseball summer league to have an all star game inside a Major League Baseball stadium.
There were plenty of local faces that made the All Star roster for the Ban Johnson League. On the National team, Liberty alumni Ryan Williams, Ben Sundell and Charlie Mussorici made the roster. Joining them were Liberty North alums Aaron Lewis and Jett Buck along with Smithville alum Bradley Schram. On the American squad, Liberty North alum Andrew Agnew also made the roster.
“It was so awesome. Most people do not get this experience in their life and it is something that I will never forget,” Williams said. “It is really fun being out here with your friends and teammates.”
Lewis was named the starter for the game as he didn’t allow a hit and struck out one batter during his one inning of work. The pitcher just finished his freshman year at Kansas City, Kansas Community College where he transferred to from Western Kentucky University.
The biggest highlight for Lewis was the no-hitter that he threw against Highland Community College on May 3, just two days before his mentor Rob James passed away from cancer. It was a moment that Lewis will remember for the rest of his life, he shared.
“I have known the man for a good six, seven years of my life. I was able to know him as a man and as a coach, it hit really close to home,” Lewis said. “I could definitely feel some sort of presence during that game, whether it was him or something else. It came at the right time.”
Schram, the Smithville product, finished his two years playing baseball for Metropolitan Community College — Maple Woods. Schram will be finishing out his college baseball career with Park University, a decision that was easy, he said. Joining friends and the comfortability of being close to home were factors in playing for the Pirates. The infielder earned a walk in the All Star game, but just playing in the stadium was a dream come true for him.
“Being out here in general is an experience that I won’t forget, it is just awesome,” Schram said. “In my first years at Maple Woods, I became the best version of a baseball player that I have ever been. I was able to get comfortable with college pitching and I am just excited for next season.”
In the eighth inning of the game, the National team sent out recently graduated Olathe West’s Peyton Bowers to the mound.
Bowers allowed one hit and struck out one in his lone inning inside The K. Bowers will be playing his college baseball at William Jewell starting this fall. The left-handed pitcher is eager to get to the Liberty area and start competing for the Cardinals.
“I went up to Jewell for a visit and I really liked the campus. The coaches have seemed liked great guys and it just seems like a good fit for me,” Bowers said. “With them getting new turf, it played a factor.”
The Ban Johnson All Star game concluded with the American Division team winning 2-1 over the National League Division squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.