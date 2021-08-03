KANSAS CITY — The BJ Raiders, a team filled with local talent, dominated the Ban Johnson Baseball League from start to finish as the squad won its first postseason championship in 16 years.
The BJ Raiders clinched the crown against the Creche Innovations Stars in a three-game league championship series last week. The Raiders found themselves on the ropes after a 14-4 loss in the first game, but responded with a 9-4 victory to even the series. The team finished it off with a 4-1 win in Game 3.
The Raiders have won the regular-season championship for four straight seasons, but have not won the postseason title since 2005. The team finished the regular season with a league-best record of 26-5 while leading the league in runs scored with 211 and allowing a league-low 95 runs.
Park Hill grad and Emporia State pitcher Chandler Ashby shared co-MVP awards with Staley grad and Crowder College first baseman Frankie Circello. Ashby threw a complete game in a championship-clinching win for the Raiders. Circello racked up a home run, three doubles and six RBIs during the championship series.
Two Liberty grads and one Smithville grad played well enough for the BJ Raiders to land a spot in the league’s all-star game. Northwest Missouri State outfielder Drew Mackie and Missouri Southern catcher Chayton Beck are former Blue Jays and Arkansas State infielder Karsen Reid is a former Warrior.
Two of those players stepped up big in the final game of the championship series. Beck earned an RBI on a groundout during a two-run bottom of the fourth while Reid had three hits for the Raiders in the final game of the championship series.
The Ban Johnson league, a Kansas City-based collegiate wood-bat league held each summer, will play its annual All-Star Game at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Kauffman Stadium. Fans will be allowed to enter at 6:30 p.m. for the admission-free event.
