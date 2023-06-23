Conway wins CT's Athlete of the Year for Kearney

  • Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

Kale Conway chats about winning the Courier-Tribune's Athlete of the Year for Kearney High School. 

KEARNEY — Pitchers feared the towering first baseman from Kearney this season when he stepped to the plate. Kale Conway was dominate his senior season for the Bulldogs as he helped them secure their first district championship in 20 years. For his outstanding season, Conway was voted the Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year for Kearney boys. Conway secured 399 of the 556 votes cast in the competition.

“I was actually playing a game and I looked at my phone and I found out that I won. I wasn’t expecting to see it,” Conway said. “It is definitely cool and a big surprise.”

