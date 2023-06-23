Conway wins CT's Athlete of the Year for Kearney

KEARNEY — Pitchers feared the towering first baseman from Kearney this season when he stepped to the plate. Kale Conway was dominate his senior season for the Bulldogs as he helped them secure their first district championship in 20 years. For his outstanding season, Conway was voted the Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year for Kearney boys. Conway secured 399 of the 556 votes cast in the competition.
“I was actually playing a game and I looked at my phone and I found out that I won. I wasn’t expecting to see it,” Conway said. “It is definitely cool and a big surprise.”
Conway hit .455 this season. He also knocked home 57 RBIs, which is the sixth most in Missouri history. He drilled four home runs along with 45 total hits as he was on a tear this season. The first baseman, who has also played catcher in the past, credited his dedication to hitting in the preseason as a reason for his stellar year.
“I was in the gym every single day during the off season. I hit whenever I had free time,” he said. “One of the big reasons was my relationship with God. It gave me so much more confidence because I don’t think without him that I would be able to do any of this.”
He said his belief in God helped him have confidence in areas that he wouldn’t normally have confidence in. There are things that can’t be controlled in the game of baseball, Conway explained.
“It helps you with the unknown,” he said.
Some of Conway’s greatest strengths as an athlete are not just his prowess within the batter’s box. He has been a strong leader in the clubhouse and dugout for the Bulldogs. Oftentimes, Conway was seen lending a hand or boosting a teammate’s confidence during a game. His leadership skills were a big reason for the team hoisting their first district championship in 20 years.
“I wanted to lead by example and keep my teammates in check,” Conway said. “If needed, I was also able to be an energy-type guy when we were down.”
This energy translated not just to the baseball team, but to the football team. Conway played defensive end for the Bulldogs in the fall season. He was worried when football season came around because of the addition of a new head coach. But, he soon bought into the program that Logan Minnick created. He enjoyed his time as a football player so much that he has convinced his younger brother, Fisher, to join the team. Fisher will be a freshman this fall.
“I told my brother that he has to play. There is no reason that you shouldn’t,” Conway said. “Coach Minnick allowed us to have a lot of fun, but it was business when it was time to be business. He was great at making relationships with the players, which totally helped.”
Conway will not be continuing his football career at the next level, but he will be playing baseball. He will be joining State Fair Community College this fall, where he explained the team’s dedication to a set schedule with great facilities will allow him to thrive.
The dedication that Conway has to his craft ,especially when no one was watching, paid off. He earned a college scholarship, finished in the record books of hitting and is now the boys’ Athlete of the Year for Kearney High School.
