Courier-Tribune’s All-Area Teams were selected by sports writer Mac Moore based on his opinions from covering the teams and using insights provided by area coaches when available.
Athlete of the Year: Brad Schram, Smithville
Schram spearheaded a record-breaking Smithville season where the team went 26-7 and won a district title. Schram set program records for single season hits at 49, RBI at 53, batting average at .490 and doubles at 17. He also broke his own record for home runs by hitting five after hitting four in 2019. Schram finished his high school career with a program record for doubles and RBI while landing in the top three for hits despite missing his junior campaign.
Coach of the Year: Kirk Bragg, Liberty
Bragg oversaw a Jays team that set a program record with 32 wins on their way to a state championship. Liberty returned to the state final four for the first time in nearly a decade after taking second in 2011 and third in 2012. Bragg earned his second state title as a Liberty coach after doing so as an assistant for the Jays first title team in 2001.
First-team selections
Karson Milbrandt, Liberty
Milbrandt gave the Jays an elite closer in both his state final four outings on the way to the state title, but he was not too shabby as a starter throughout the season. He piled up 69 strikeouts on his way to 10 wins this season. He earned 7 strikeouts while allowing just two runs over nearly eight innings during the final three state games.
Ryker Edwards, Smithville
Edwards did not miss a beat despite missing out on having a freshman campaign in 2020. His first season with the Warriors on the diamond included top three marks for single-season hits, RBI and home runs in program history. He also tied for the highest program wins mark with 7 as he picked 42 strikeouts in just under 38 innings.
Ryan Williams, Liberty
Williams provided senior leadership at catcher as he earned all-state first team honors in his role.
He set a school record with 53 hits as he averaged .414 at the plate, leading the Jays with 36 RBI.
Aiden Watson, Liberty
Watson did not trail his teammate Williams by too much as a hitter this season. Watson racked up 50 hits on a .431 batting average and drove in 32 runs. The senior first baseman actually played even better from the plate in the postseason, increasing his batting average to .529 on 17 plate appearances.
Ty Wisdom,
Liberty North
Wisdom earned all-state first team honors as a utility player for the Eagles. He accumulated 39 runs thanks to a .402 batting average and a .524 on-base percentage. Wisdom also finished his sophomore campaign with a 5-0 record on the mound, where he racked up 39 strikeouts.
Tate McGuire,
Liberty North
McGuire earned conference pitcher of the year honors in a packed Suburban Blue and landed on the all-state second team. He earned 64 strikeouts as he went 7-2 and held a 1.75 ERA.
Caleb Sanders, Smithville
Sanders racked up a team high 45 strikeouts and won five games as the go-to starting pitcher for a Warriors team that rattled off a 19-game win streak late in the season. Sanders put in work at the plate as well, earning 33 hits and driving in 26 runners.
Lance Bolles, Kearney
Bolles accounted for 58 strikeouts as he won five games for the Bulldogs as a pitcher. Bolles also gave the team elite play as a first baseman and from the plate. Bolles tied for second on the team in hits with 30 as he drove in a team-high 28 RBI.
Briggs Terwilleger, Kearney
Terwilleger delivered consistent success at the plate for the Bulldogs. The junior first baseman led the team in doubles with eight and tied for the most home runs with three while finishing second on the team for RBI with 26 and tied for second on hits with 30. He did so with only 86 plate appearances.
Quentin Platt,
Liberty North
Platt earned all-conference first team honors as a second baseman for the Eagles. He led the team with nine doubles and drove in 29 runners as he hit .381 on the year.
