CT's Athlete of the Year given to Ryker Edwards

Editor’s Note: Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year Awards recognize one male and one female student-athlete for the previous school year from Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney high schools.
SMITHVILLE — Whether it was covering tons of land in center field or cutting towards the hoop, Ryker Edwards always had the extra step to make the play. His speed, agility and athletic intellect allowed him to shine each time he put on a Smithville uniform.
The recent graduate of the high school has been a mainstay of success for Smithville over the past few years. Many readers have heralded his success and voted in droves to give him this award. Edwards earned 452 of the 508 votes cast, securing him the award for the CT’s boys Athlete of the Year for Smithville. He was the most voted-for athlete across all four schools in the competition.
“This is a really cool honor and big surprise to me,” Edwards said. “I didn’t expect to win this. I really don’t expect to win anything because I play just to play and whatever comes, comes.”
Edwards is a two-sport athlete as baseball and basketball have dominated his last nine months. His first love is baseball as it is ingrained in his DNA. Edwards’ heritage comes from the Dominican Republic, where baseball is king. His grandmother grew up in a mountainside farming community where hard work was a necessity. Edwards’ mother, Mariel, was also born in the Dominican Republic. Edwards is the first in the family to be born in America, but has learned so much from his maternal side.
“They have really come from nothing and they have inspired me because I want to work as hard as they have,” Edwards said. “The entire family wanted something better so they all came over here together.”
“That is my favorite game because I was not playing well the entire game. We get into the fourth quarter and I think I scored like 20-something points in the last quarter,” Edwards laughed. “It was by far my favorite because I got to send Kearney home.”
On the diamond, Edwards has always dreamed of playing college baseball. His speed and quickness in centerfield has allowed him to become one of the area’s best center fielders. He will be joining Johnson County Community College’s baseball program this fall. The Cavaliers reached the Junior College World Series this season as Edwards is stepping into one of the elite baseball programs in the country.
“I think I am going to play a lot at a JUCO. I like the idea of getting a ton of reps because that is what I need to get better as a baseball player,” he explained. “The school is close and being around home is huge.”
“After our baseball banquet, one of my teammates’ parents came up to me and told me how good of influence that I have been for their kid and how much they appreciated that,” Edwards shared. “That was really touching to me. Hearing that was the single-most proud moment that I have ever had.”
Edwards’ impact through treating people the right way along with a strong work ethic has made him an easy athlete to root for. Through all of the plaudits, he stays humble, not wanting the individual awards, but enjoying the team victories. The team victories only occurred because of his outstanding individual performances, and for that, Edwards is the CT’s Athlete of the Year for Smithville boys sports.
