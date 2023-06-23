Ryker Edwards sits down to talk about his year and winning the CT's Athlete of the Year for Smithville. 

Editor’s Note: Courier-Tribune’s Athlete of the Year Awards recognize one male and one female student-athlete for the previous school year from Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney high schools.

SMITHVILLE — Whether it was covering tons of land in center field or cutting towards the hoop, Ryker Edwards always had the extra step to make the play. His speed, agility and athletic intellect allowed him to shine each time he put on a Smithville uniform.

CT's Athlete of the Year given to Ryker Edwards

Ryker Edwards is the 2023 Smithville boys Athlete of the Year.
Edwards will be playing college baseball this fall at Johnson County Community College
Smithville’s Ryker Edwards goes to the basket during the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals on Friday, March 3.
Smithville’s Ryker Edwards during a game against Kearney on May 22.

