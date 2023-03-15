Defending state champions return to play

LIBERTY — The defending Class 6 State Champions are back and ready to gear up for another strong year around the diamond. Liberty North brings back a strong squad from last year’s team that has already benefited from a competitive offseason and first few weeks of practice.

Head coach Ryan Stegall explained that the team has barely talked about last season’s success. The rigors of practice have brought out a new-found focus for the roster that has kept the team in the present rather than the past.

Liberty North head coach Ryan Stegall during the jamboree on Tuesday, March 14. 
Liberty North's Tate McGuire during the jamboree on Tuesday, March 14. 
Liberty North's Trey Snyder during the jamboree on Tuesday, March 14. 

