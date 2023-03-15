Defending state champions return to play

LIBERTY — The defending Class 6 State Champions are back and ready to gear up for another strong year around the diamond. Liberty North brings back a strong squad from last year’s team that has already benefited from a competitive offseason and first few weeks of practice.
Head coach Ryan Stegall explained that the team has barely talked about last season’s success. The rigors of practice have brought out a new-found focus for the roster that has kept the team in the present rather than the past.
“Now that we have gotten going here, it is the clean slate, a new year with a new roster,” Stegall shared. “We do have a lot of guys returning, but we have a lot of new faces that we are trying to figure out. I have loved what I saw in the tryouts and in all of our workouts.”
The Eagles return two of their walk-off heroes from a season ago. Tate McGuire and Jack Lemasters are back for the Eagles. McGuire nailed a walk-off for the Eagles to top Liberty in the district championship last year. Lemasters walked in the final run against Francis Howell in the Class 6 State Semifinals which pushed the Eagles to the championship game which they eventually won over Blue Springs South.
McGuire and Lemasters are both seniors in their final year with Liberty North. McGuire is headed to Arkansas and Lamasters will join the Washburn baseball team. Along with these duo, stand-out junior Trey Snyder will be back, too. Snyder is committed to Tennessee. These three players are just some of the amazing athletes that star for Stegall’s club which has bred a culture of healthy competition.
“Tryouts were super competitive, but we talk about it all of the time. Liberty, Staley, it is so hard to make a team anywhere in this metro area,” Stegall said. “Now that we are into it, guys are competing for their spots and we are seeing some separation with some of them.”
Liberty North will begin their season in the Metro Leadoff Tournament at Creekside Baseball Complex. The Eagles will meet Park Hill in game one at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 17. They will then face Lee’s Summit North at 4:30 p.m. on the same day. Before watching the Eagles play in their first weekend, Stegall shared some of the things to watch from his club.
“I just would like us to get our feet wet, but I feel like that we are over that,” he said. “There will be different faces and there won’t be a set lineup in the first week. I expect us to go compete and that is what these kids do. From day one, we start to work towards that goal of playing our best baseball at the end of the year.”
