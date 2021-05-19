LIBERTY — Liberty and Liberty North baseball teams are set for a rubber match to decide the Missouri Class 5 District 8 champion.
No. 1-seed Liberty North beat Oak Park 15-0 Monday, May 17 at Creekside Baseball Complex in Parkville. The Eagles did not earn a run-rule win in the semifinals the next day, but they still pulled away in the latter innings to secure a comfortable 6-2 margin over Park Hill South.
No. 3-seed Liberty looked like they might not match their crosstown rivals after a 2-1 lead over No. 2-seed Park Hill through three innings turned on a five-run bottom of the fourth for the Trojans.
The Jays did not let the deficit last as they erased the entire swing with a five-run inning in the top of the fifth, ultimately winning 11-6. Junior pitcher Karson Milbrandt shut down Park Hill the rest of the way while Liberty added four more runs down the stretch.
The Jays beat North Kansas City 12-2 in the district quarterfinals.
Liberty and Liberty North split two games in the regular season. The two teams will face off 12 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Creekside Baseball Complex.
Smithville
The Warriors had no issue against East (Kansas City) in the district quarterfinals Tuesday, May 18 at Urban Youth Academy in Kansas City. The No. 1-seed Smithville won 21-1 in just three innings, which included a 19-run opening frame. Senior Kyle Ruff led the team with four RBIs while Jacob Wheeler earned six strikeouts in two innings on the mound.
Smithville will face Pembroke Hill 5 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Urban Youth Academy.
Kearney
The Bulldogs steadily built a wide margin in a 10-3 win over Lincoln College Prep Tuesday, May 18 at Urban Youth Academy.
Kearney scored in each of the first five innings, and earned two or more runs in four of those. Senior Lance Bolles led the team with two RBIs. Junior Peyton Eise and sophomore Koultin Teat earned three strikeouts a piece as the Bulldogs spread the work on the mound around to four different pitchers.
Kearney will face Platte County 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Urban Youth Academy. Smithville and Kearney are playing for a spot in the Missouri Class 5 District 8 final set for 5 p.m. Friday, May 21 at the same location.
Sports Writer Mac Moore can be reached at 389-6643 or mac.moore@mycouriertribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.