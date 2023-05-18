RIVERSIDE — The district tournament has begun and area teams have advanced to the semifinals. Liberty, Liberty North, Kearney and Smithville will all vie for a chance at the district championship by playing in the semis at Creekside Baseball Park on Thursday, May 18.
Liberty
The Blue Jays (24-13) will meet Staley in the semifinals with a 1 p.m. first-pitch time. Liberty dominated St. Joseph Central in the opening round by a score of 10-0 on Tuesday, May 16. Simon Linde earned the win as he struck out three batters. Jack Quetschenbach and Kayden Cook finished with two RBIs each.
This is the third meeting between Liberty and Staley (22-13) this season. The Blue Jays have won the first two match-ups. They defeated the Falcons 6-4 on April 5. Liberty followed it with a 8-2 win at home against them on April 19. Staley defeated Park Hill 5-4 in the first round.
Liberty North
The Eagles (29-7) will face Oak Park in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Thursday. Liberty North defeated North Kansas City 12-0 in an easy quarterfinal win on Tuesday. Andrew Agnew pitched all five innings and allowed just one hit and struck out eight batters. Tate McGuire led the team with four RBIs and Jack Lemasters added 3 RBIs.
This will be the first meeting between the Eagles and Oak Park this season. Oak Park (23-10) defeated Park Hill South 12-1 in the opening round.
Kearney
The Bulldogs (22-9) match up with Lincoln College Prep in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Kearney defeated Kansas City East High School 17-0 in the first round on Wednesday, May 17. Braxton Page threw all three innings and allowed zero hits. He also struck out six batters in the win. Kale Conway and Carter Prather led the way with three RBIs each.
Kearney and Lincoln College Prep (16-8-1) will meet for the first time this season. The Blue Tigers defeated Winnetonka 6-5 in the first round.
Smithville
The Warriors (24-10) and Platte County will go to battle in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Smithville beat Van Horn 10-0 in the opening round Wednesday. Wryker House pitched five innings and allowed just one hit. He struck out six batters in the win. Noah Vollenweider led the team with two RBIs in the victory.
Smithville lost to Platte County (18-18) by a score of 9-5 on March 27. This was the only meeting between the two teams this season. Platte County defeated Pembroke Hill 7-2 in the quarterfinals.
