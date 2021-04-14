Eagles baseball earns 7th straight win

LIBERTY — Liberty North baseball wins seventh straight game as the Eagles open up the Northland Tournament with two victories.
Liberty North beat St. Joe Central 11-5 on Monday, April 12 and Park Hill South 4-0 the next night.
The Eagles were in a close one against Central before scoring seven runs in the final inning. Quentin Platt and Matthew Hutson earned 2 RBIs in that game while Ty Wisdom racked up four hits. Tate McGuire earned 3 RBIs over the two contests.
Caden Wanless secured six strikeouts over five innings while allowing three runs against Central. Aaron Lewis earned five strikeouts with only four hits and zero runs over his six innings against Park Hill South.
Liberty North faced St. Pius X on Wednesday, April 14. The score was not available at Courier-Tribune press time. The Eagles will finish off the tournament by facing William Chrisman Thursday, April 15 at Liberty North High School.
