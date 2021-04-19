Eagles baseball wins 8th straight game

LIBERTY — Liberty North baseball earns its eighth straight win as the team goes 4-0 during the Northland Tournament.
The Eagles outscored their opponents during the team by a margin of 29-7, finishing up with a 5-2 win in the team’s senior victory over William Chrisman Thursday, April 15 at Liberty North High School.
Five different pitchers for the Eagles had at least five strikeouts in a single game over the course of the tournament.
Junior Caden Wanless kicked it off with six strikeouts in the team’s 11-4 victory over St. Joe Central. Junior Aaron Lewis earned five strikeouts during a 4-0 win over Park Hill South while sophomore Tate McGuire earned seven strikeouts in the team’s 12-1 decision against St. Pius X.
Senior Ethan Widener and sophomore Ty Wisdom earned six strikeouts each against William Chrisman.
Freshman Bo Jonas stood out for the Eagles from the plate as he drove in six runs during the tournament, including four against St. Pius X. McQuire earned four RBIs while junior Matthew Hutson added three RBIs. Quentin Platt earned seven hits.
Liberty North (12-2) will face Liberty (13-3) 4 p.m. Monday, April 19 at Liberty High School. The Blue Jays enter the contest with their own six-game win streak. The Eagles won 2-0 in the teams’ last matchup on March 24.
