LIBERTY — Future Liberty North ball players ran around the various baseball fields on Tuesday, June 7, at the annual youth camp. Smiles and laughs were shared by all as the celebration of the recent state title win continued.
“If we didn’t win the championship, I don’t know if I’d be out here right now,” starting pitcher Aaron Lewis shared sarcastically during the camp. “I don’t want to get away from it yet.”
Sarcasm or not, the Eagles are still in awe they were able to win the Class 6 State Championship Saturday, June 4. The win has been a process more than a year in the making. Numerous players, including Lewis, hearkened back to their loss to Liberty in the district title game in 2021 as motivation for this year’s historic run.
“I had a feeling that we could do it this year because we had a special team last year. And coming out this year, we had another special team,” Lewis said. “From the beginning, I knew that we could do it. It just came down to time and effort.”
The focus for the state title was in place, the game just had to come together at the right time. In one of the craziest runs in high school baseball, Liberty North defeated Liberty in the district title game on a walk-off, which was followed by another walk-off win against Ray-Pec.
Against Francis Howell in the Class 6 State Semifinals, the Eagles needed 10 innings for another walk-off to move to the state championship. It was their third walk-off win in-a-row as Liberty North defeated the Vikings 4-3. Head coach Ryan Stegall shared his surprise about the run that his squad went on in the postseason.
“You are happy to get one a year and you don’t want them because of what leads up to it,” Stegall said with a smile. “Holy cow, the win against Ray-Pec, I have never seen anything like that. To advance after that game, you have a feeling that something was meant to be.”
Jack Lemasters stepped to the plate against the Vikings with the bases loaded. He earned the walk-off walk to send Liberty North to the Class 6 State Championship. The Eagles would face familiar conference foe, Blue Springs South, in the title game. Suburban Conference Player of the Year, Ty Wisdom explained the importance of facing the Jaguars.
“We better beat them so we don’t have to look at their banner when we go play them on the road,” he said. “So, now they get to look at our banner.”
The Eagles left little doubt who the state champions of Missouri were. They led the entire game against the Jaguars, which ended in a 11-5 victory. Liberty North led 8-1 after three innings as Tate McGuire pitched an incredible five innings of work. McGuire threw five strikeouts in his time on the mound.
Landin McGinnis and Wisdom drove home two RBIs each to boost the offense.
Then to close the door on Blue Springs South was Zach DeFreece, who pitched the final two innings including the final out of the game where he put his own touch on the victory: a back flip once the final out was recorded.
The team began to dog pile in celebration.
“One word is: ‘Finally,’” Wisdom said. “Being able to come back and finally finish what we believed in all along is a great feeling. About time.”
The bus ride on the way home to Liberty is a memory that will be remembered for a long time, according to senior Frankie Palma. He explained the moment where the music was bumping in the bus as stories were shared and emotions were felt.
“You know it was our last bus ride together as a senior,” Palma said. “I tried to soak everything in, it was one hell of a ride. This was the most fun two years that I have ever had. I was crying, telling everyone that I loved them.”
Together is a term that is used a lot when it comes to Liberty North baseball. This team has come together when each member needed it the most, they call it, “ready for battle.”
It was a term coined in support of coach Rob James and his cancer battle. James has been a mainstay in the dugout and down the first base line for the Eagles this year. He was even named conference coach of the year.
“We started RFB and this team truly loves that guy,” Stegall said. “He is out here every day. He gives everything that he has and these guys see that and respect him and love him. Having him be a part of this was extremely special. I think that it had a lot to do with our guys playing hard and staying focused.”
The culture around this baseball team marked them as champions prior to accepting the trophy in Ozark.
This is a squad addicted to making plays for each other and with each other. They stayed locked in all year long.
“We are all for each other, everybody is rooting for each other,” senior Landin McGinnis explained. “I feel like that is what contributed to our success.”
This team enjoys being around each other so much they could be seen helping young baseball players perfect their craft at the youth camp.
This says a lot about the character of the athletes that earned the Class 6 State Championship. They are a team that will go down in history as the first state title winner in school history.
“I would do anything to play for them again, that’s why I am out here today. I want to be around these guys and help the program forward,” Palma said.
