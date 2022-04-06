LIBERTY — Hot streaks are fun, especially when they come at the beginning of the season. Liberty North is currently in the middle of a six-game stretch where they are dominating the competition. The team has raced out to a record of 10-1 with their only loss to Rockhurst.
In their latest stretch of games, the Eagles blasted Blue Springs 10-0 and snuck past Lee’s Summit North by a score of 5-4.
The Eagles sent Blue Springs home after mercy ruling them in six innings of play on Monday, April 4. The defense and the pitching were impressive in the first three innings as starting pitcher Aaron Lewis was put into some early jams. Head coach Ryan Stegall explained how important Lewis was to the victory over the Wildcats.
“Aaron set the tone,” the coach said. “He worked out of some big jams in the beginning and then he settled down. Once he gets into a groove, it helps us offensively.”
The Wildcats were able to push a runner onto third base in the opening two innings, but Lewis was able to close the door on their opponent. Lewis said Blue Springs made him a bit nervous in the beginning of the game.
“It was scary, not going to lie,” Lewis said with a smile. “Seeing them with two big hits brought down my ego and I got in the dumps for a little bit.”
The bats would come alive for the Eagles in the third inning to give Lewis some insurance. All of the scoring for the Eagles arrived with at least one as Ty Wisdom was able to knock in the first run of the game.
A sacrifice fly by Landon McGinnis added to the Eagles score. Jack Lemasters came next to the plate and sent a nice line drive into the outfield for another run. With runners on first and second base, Zach Ericsson bombed a pitch into deep left field, clearing the bases and giving Liberty North the 6-0 lead.
The man who benefited the most from these runs was Lewis, who was able to pitch freely for the rest of the game. He ended the night with 10 strikeouts on five innings of work.
“It totally made me feel a lot better,” Lewis said. “I know that I got the boys to support me and that they will always be behind me, so I have them to rely on.”
With the Eagles ahead 7-0, Ericsson unleashed on another fast ball and took it beyond the left field wall for a home run in the fifth inning.
The two-run shot gave Liberty North the 9-0 lead, ultimately leading to the mercy rule win in the sixth inning.
“This has been great, it’s everybody, not just one or two guys,” Stegall said. “In our lineup, we are getting contributions from everybody. We are playing some pretty good ball.”
The good vibes continued for the Eagles the next day as the team defeated Lee’s Summit North Tuesday, April 5. Lemasters was clutch once again as he went 3-3 at the plate while Snyder had the most important at-bat.
Snyder was able to take care of business with a walk-off winner in the ninth inning as the team won their sixth game in a row.
Liberty North will try to keep their streak alive when they go on the road against Platte County on Thursday, April 7.
