LIBERTY — The Blue Jays are on the hunt for another successful season after hoisting the baseball state championship trophy in 2021. Liberty brings back a host of talent that is going to be exciting to watch this spring.
Head coach Kirk Bragg said it has been amazing to have his group of guys together for the past couple of weeks at practice. He explained his team’s preparedness in the opening practices have been crucial for laying down building blocks for this year’s team.
“We want to be as prepared or more prepared than other teams going into that first game on Friday,” Bragg said. “If we can do all of our stuff within our system, then that goal has been accomplished.”
For this season, pitching staff look to be a strong aspect to the Jays’ plan of dominating teams with athletic and strong players.
“You want to see guys that have been on that mound and how many times that they have been on that mound in tough situations,” Bragg said. “We have that, we have experience there. Pitching will be our strength.”
The bats are not too far behind as the offense grinds against some of the best pitchers in the area during practice each day. This was evident during Liberty’s play in the jamboree on Monday, March 14.
“Our guys have been frustrated not being able to put the ball in play,” Bragg said with a laugh. “Today, it was a really good day for us to see a different arm and we were able to put the ball in play, so I was very pleased with that.”
The Blue Jays will begin their state championship title defense on Friday, March 18.
Liberty will be participating in the Metro Leadoff Tournament and will be facing Lee’s Summit North at 3:30 p.m. in the opening game at Creekside Park in Parkville.
