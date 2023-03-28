Helberg lifts Kearney to easy win

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs kicked off their home schedule with a big win over St. Joseph Central on Monday, March 27. Kearney defeated the Indians 5-0 which snapped a three-game losing streak. It was their first home game of the season and the Bulldogs defended their home turf with a dominate performance by sophomore Eli Helberg.
Helberg never allowed the Indians to feel comfortable in the batter’s box. He used a mix of pitches which allowed him to strike out eight batters in 5 1/3 innings pitched. Helberg looked calm and collected as St. Joseph Central never looked to threaten the score sheet.
“I thought I pitched pretty well and what really helped me was throwing first pitch strikes,” Helberg said. “Letting my defense help me out, I am a ground ball pitcher and I was just letting my defense work.”
The Bulldogs were led by Chase Porter. He went 2-for-2 from the dish which included a stand-up double which scored a run. Porter’s speed and base running were impressive as it showed one of his many talents. Kearney head coach Shane Remley agreed, explaining how great Monday night’s win felt.
“Today was our style of baseball. We were able to get guys on and run the bases,” Remley said. “We got some timely hitting, got ahead with tons of strikes and played good defense. That is going to be our strengths this year.”
The Bulldogs closed the game out with Cameron Webster securing the final five outs which led to the team win on a gorgeous evening.
Kearney will go on the road to meet Truman in their next game on Wednesday, March 29.
“We have a lot of good energy especially when our team is hitting,” Helberg shared. “Everyone is cheering and I think that is one of the reasons that we are doing well.”
