Helberg lifts Kearney to easy win

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs kicked off their home schedule with a big win over St. Joseph Central on Monday, March 27. Kearney defeated the Indians 5-0 which snapped a three-game losing streak. It was their first home game of the season and the Bulldogs defended their home turf with a dominate performance by sophomore Eli Helberg.

Kearney's Eli Helberg pitches against St. Joseph Central on Monday, March 27. 

Helberg never allowed the Indians to feel comfortable in the batter’s box. He used a mix of pitches which allowed him to strike out eight batters in 5 1/3 innings pitched. Helberg looked calm and collected as St. Joseph Central never looked to threaten the score sheet.

Kearney's Carson Shear makes a play at third base against St. Joseph Central on Monday, March 27. 
Kearney's Manny Linthacum laughs during the game on Monday, March 27. 

