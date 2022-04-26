KEARNEY — The Bulldogs have had a lot of time to refocus and work on the tools needed to get them big wins over the past week as the baseball team has played only two games in the past 12 days.
The two wins for Kearney came against Raytown South, where they won 7-2 and a 18-0 blowout win over Ruskin Monday, April 25. Head coach Shane Remley explained what his team was able to accomplish in their off time.
“We had like 22 games in the first four weeks,” Remley said. “So, it was good to take some time to be able to practice and get some things reviewed and put into place.”
The Bulldogs focused on defense, especially against the bunt. This is something that Remley likes to instill in his squad, but due to few practices at the beginning of the season, Kearney is only now able to narrow it down.
Another key is rest. Many of the Bulldogs have been fatigued and bogged down, so being able to take it lightly as of late has been beneficial, said the coach.
“It has given our guys’ arms some rest from pitchers to position players,” Remley said.
The downtime comes to an end as Kearney has multiple games this week. They will face off against a stout Platte County team on Wednesday, April 27. They will face Winnetonka at home Thursday, April 28 and finish the week with a doubleheader against Park Hill on Saturday, April 30.
