LIBERTY — Liberty senior-to-be Karson Milbrandt earned a roster spot in the Area Code Games baseball showcase held Aug. 7-11 at the University of San Diego in San Diego, California. Milbrandt will represent the Midwest region on the Chicago White Sox team.
The Area Code Games are a showcase of the top upperclassmen baseball players. Top NCAA coaches and scouts from all 30 Major League Baseball teams will be in attendance and this tournament acts as the beginning of the interviewing process that culminates into next year’s MLB Draft, according to the organization's website.
Milbrandt, who originally committed to play baseball at Mizzou, reopened his commitment shortly after finishing his junior season with strong performances as Liberty's closer in the team's final two games en route to a Missouri Class 6 state championship.
Liberty North junior-to-be pitcher Tate McGuire will play for the Chicago White Sox underclassmen team. McGuire earned the Suburban Gold Conference pitcher of the year award in a stacked division, which included Milbrandt.
The AC Underclassmen Games are scheduled for Aug. 12-14 at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California.
