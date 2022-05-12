LIBERTY — Home, sweet home was the mantra for the William Jewell baseball team on Friday, May 6. The Cardinals played host to their first home game of the season and unveiled the new turf field at Talley Stadium and Fred Flook Field.
The Cardinals faced off against Drury in a four-game series and ended the weekend by qualifying for the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament for the first time since 2018.
The journey to this point has been difficult for the Cardinals as they have played their home games in Capital Federal Sports Complex and at the Urban Youth Academy. The team wasn’t able to practice on a baseball diamond this season as the on-campus baseball field was being renovated.
Jewell Athletic Director Tom Eisenhauer explained how important the renovation to Fred Flook Field was to the baseball program. The new field allows for better drainage as postponed games will be less frequent.
“We have a desire to improve the student-athlete experience. Our baseball players and coaches were doing the maintenance on the field,” he said. “They would pull the tarp on and off and there were still days that we couldn’t play on it.”
Eisenhauer said the new field will allow players more free time to work in the classroom, at practice or enjoy a social life instead of tending to the old baseball field.
Sadly, the Cardinals fell to Drury 14-10 on opening night, but it was a landmark game as alumni, parents and fans came to the ballpark to see the facility updates.
“It’s hard to imagine that this is real,” could be heard from a group of alumni as they took in the field. When the game began, the ball reacted off of the turf and was played to perfection as the Jewell logo was donned on the centerfield turf.
On Saturday, May 7, Drury defeated Jewell 4-6 and 6-12 in a double-header to take the series. But, the season was still alive for the Cardinals. They responded the next day by stomping on the Panthers by a score of 19-2.
The huge win was highlighted by two grand slams in the same inning by Jake Wilcox and Drew Reed. This is only the 11th time there has been two grand slams in the same inning in NCAA Division II history.
The win secured the team their 30th win of the season and gave them the final spot in the conference tournament from the Green Division. This was the Cardinals first 30-win season since 2016 when they finished the year 32-22.
“To have the season that they had without practicing on a baseball field is a testament of itself,” Eisenhauer said. “I am really excited for those guys and they have worked hard, especially the seniors that have come back.”
Jewell will open up the GLVC Tournament against the No. 1 seed Illinois-Springfield at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.
