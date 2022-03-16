KEARNEY — After a successful jamboree that saw the Bulldogs collect three wins and showcase their talent, Kearney is geared up to start the new season.
Kearney head coach Shane Remley shared his thoughts from his team’s performance at the jamboree on Monday, March 14.
“We swung the bats pretty well and made good contact,” Remley said. “Our pitchers threw pretty well and pitched to contact. Defense is going to be a strength of ours and so we are going to pitch to that.”
The defense was truly on display as the Bulldogs were able to record punch out after punch out against Liberty North, Blue Springs and Staley as they played the teams to a shortened three-inning game. The defense is going to be necessary for the success of the team because pitching to contact is something Remley is emphasizing this season for the Bulldogs.
“We don’t have a guy that is going to throw 95 and strikeout everybody,” Remley said. “So, we are going to have to adopt the approach of pitching to contact and using our good defense.”
Last season, the Bulldogs came up a bit short as they fell to Smithville in the district finals. The Bulldogs will try to advance further than that this season, but it’s the teams the togetherness that has already given the team an early advantage.
“What I like most of this group is that they are a good group of guys and they like each other,” Remley said. “They seem to be a good group of people that care about each other and be good to be teammates.”
The season begins for Kearney at the Metro Leadoff on Friday, March 18 at Creekside Park. The Bulldogs face off against some strong competition as they play Blue Springs in game one.
“I like this tournament because you play schools that are good programs and the coaches do a good job of keeping their programs going,” Remley said. “We schedule a tough schedule because it is important to do that, in my opinion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.