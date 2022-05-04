KEARNEY — The Bulldogs earned their latest win over Grandview on Monday, May 2. Kearney earned the whopping 15-0 win.
The marquee win for Kearney came one game prior on Friday, April 29. Kearney faced off against Winnetonka where the game was tied after seven innings.
Kearney earned the 4-3 win in extra innings. AJ Bultmann hit the RBI sacrifice fly for the winning score to give Kearney the win and push their record to 16-10 on the year.
The Bulldogs will meet up against Raytown South in their next game at home on Friday, May 6.
