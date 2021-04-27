Kearney baseball wins 5th straight in blowout victory over Ruskin

KEARNEY — Kearney baseball placed an exclamation point on a five-game win streak with a 27-0 win over Ruskin on Monday, April 26, at Ruskin High School.
The Bulldogs moved to a game above .500 for the first time this season as they rattled off 36 straight runs over two games and one extra inning. Kearney beat Raytown South in a 9-0 shutout thanks to senior Lance Bolles stat line of 11 strikeouts and just two hits allowed in seven innings.
Kearney gave an inning each to Kyle Burns, Conner Murphy and Peyton Eise against Ruskin. All three earned three strikeouts and allowed zero hits.
The Bulldogs scored 14 runs in the second inning and 10 runs in the third inning to reach the mercy rule. AJ Bultmann and Briggs Terwilleger both earned five RBIs while Jackson Helberg led the team in runs scored with five. Bultmann had the most hits with three during his four at-bats.
Helberg, Manny Linthacum and Kale Conway each earned three RBIs while Will Kennedy and Peyton Eise added a pair.
Terwilleger led the team with three RBIs during Kearney’s win over Raytown South.
Kearney (9-8) will face Platte County (14-4) Thursday, April 29, at Kearney High School. The Pirates are also entering the game on scoring tear, putting up a 32-0 scoring margin in their last two games.
