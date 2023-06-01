WEBB CITY — Kearney’s historic season came to a close in the Class 5 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 17. The Bulldogs lost 3-2 in a really close game that came down to a few at-bats that could have changed the course of the game.
Eli Helberg earned the start for the Bulldogs. He pitched four innings and allowed four hits and two runs. Manny Linthacum pitched the final three innings allowing one run on one hit. Webb City scored a single run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Kearney took the lead from Webb City in the bottom of the fourth inning. They trailed 1-0 as the Cardinals were named the away team on the scoreboard. Chase Porter hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Jackson Helberg. Kale Conway singled to left field to score Linthacum and gave Kearney a 2-1 lead.
Those two runs were all the runs that Kearney could muster in the quarterfinal game. The Bulldogs did have the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning, but they could not make Webb City pay. Conway explained that these missed opportunities were the team’s downfall.
“We definitely had the opportunities to go score and go compete,” Conway said. “We just didn’t perform to the best of our abilities that day. We just kind of beat ourselves.”
Through the disappointment of the season ending, Conway was still proud of the team’s achievement. The history that the team created by winning the first district championship was not lost on the senior first baseman.
“It has been amazing. This year, we were able to put it together and give a district championship to the school,” Conway said. “Getting a district championship for the first time in 20 years is still a huge deal for our program.”
Conway will be playing college baseball at State Fair Community College this fall. He helped lead the Bulldogs to a 24-10 record.
(0) comments
