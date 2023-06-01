WEBB CITY — Kearney’s historic season came to a close in the Class 5 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 17. The Bulldogs lost 3-2 in a really close game that came down to a few at-bats that could have changed the course of the game.

Eli Helberg earned the start for the Bulldogs. He pitched four innings and allowed four hits and two runs. Manny Linthacum pitched the final three innings allowing one run on one hit. Webb City scored a single run in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

Kearney Baseball

Kearney’s Shane Remley and Chase Porter helped the Bulldogs win their first district championship in 20 years. 

