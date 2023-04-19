KEARNEY — The Bulldogs have dropped two of their last three games. Kearney defeated Platte County 6-4 April 13. The Bulldogs followed it with back-to-back losses to St. Francis Borgia and Southern Boone.

Kearney Baseball

Kearney’s Jackson Staab applies the tag against Platte County on Thursday, April 13.

Against Platte County, Kearney’s Cameron Webster pitched a strong game as he allowed just three earned runs and five hits. Webster struck out three batters in the 6-4 win. Manny Linthacum came into the ballgame in the final two innings to close the door as he struck out four batters.

