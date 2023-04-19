KEARNEY — The Bulldogs have dropped two of their last three games. Kearney defeated Platte County 6-4 April 13. The Bulldogs followed it with back-to-back losses to St. Francis Borgia and Southern Boone.
Against Platte County, Kearney’s Cameron Webster pitched a strong game as he allowed just three earned runs and five hits. Webster struck out three batters in the 6-4 win. Manny Linthacum came into the ballgame in the final two innings to close the door as he struck out four batters.
Kale Conway led the way for Kearney in the batter’s box. He finished with a home run along with two RBIs. Conway also had two hits in four at-bats.
Carson Shear also hit a home run for the Bulldogs in the win.
On Saturday, April 15, Kearney lost 8-5 to St. Francis Borgia. In game two on the same day, Kearney lost to Southern Boone 13-5.
Against St. Francis Borgia, Eli Helberg started for Kearney as he pitched six innings and allowed six hits and two earned runs. Helberg struck out seven batters in the loss. Hagen Wimes finished with two RBIs in the loss. Bryson Morrison was the only player for Kearney to hit for extra bases.
The Bulldogs did not fare much better against Southern Boone. Chase Porter gave the Bulldogs the biggest highlight with a triple in the game. He added a RBI in the game, too.
Kearney will meet Blue Springs on the road in their next game on Thursday, April 20.
