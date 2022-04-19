KEARNEY — The Bulldogs competed in the Northland Series last week, ending with two wins and two losses.
The first game for Kearney baseball was against Liberty on April 11. The Blue Jays defeated the Bulldogs 10-2. The Bulldogs bounced back against Fort Osage on April 12, defeating Fort Osage 11-2 behind a strong showing from Braxton Page. He threw five innings and tossed five strikeouts.
Will Kennedy and Kale Conway had three hits each for the team while Anderson Bultmann ended the game with four RBIs.
The third game of the Northland Series pitted Kearney against North Kansas City on April 14. The Bulldogs defeated the Hornets 10-0 as Eli Helberg earned the win with five innings of pitching duty. Kennedy ended the game against North Kansas City going 3-4 with a double and a triple while adding four RBIs.
The final game of the series was a close matchup for Kearney on Friday, April 15. The Bulldogs fell to Oak Park 4-3 in a game where Manny Linthacum pitched beautifully. He went six innings and had a commanding fast ball.
Kearney led 3-1 at the end of the fourth inning, but Oak Park was able to add two runs in the fifth. The go-ahead run for Oak Park came in the sixth inning to take the 4-3 lead.
In the top of the seventh inning, Oak Park had runners in scoring position as the Bulldogs tried to get out of the jam. A hard grounder into the infield saw a play at the plate where the baseball ended in Kearney catcher Jackson Helberg’s glove.
Helberg was hit and taken to the ground, but applied the tag. The Oak Park player was ruled out and ejected from the game for the collision at the plate.
The benches cleared the dugout as the two teams tried to separate from the play. Helberg walked away with a smile as the top of the seventh inning ended. The Bulldogs were unable to score a run in their final chance and lost to Oak Park by one run.
After the loss to Oak Park, the Bulldogs records drops to 13-9. They will face off against Raytown South in their next game on Wednesday, April 20.
