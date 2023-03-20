KEARNEY — The Bulldogs enter a new season with tons of optimism after a strong 2022 season. Kearney finished last year with a 24-12 record as their season ended in the district semifinals. This year, the Bulldogs are hoping for more.
Kearney’s core players of Manny Linthacum, Kale Conway, Jackson Helberg and Chase Porter will give opposing pitchers fits all season. The team has shown up with excitement for the new season, according to head coach Shane Remley.
“The weather has been sub-par, but the team has had good energy and they have made the most of it,” he said. “We have a lot of kids back. We have several pitchers back and so I have high expectations for this group.”
The team has strong competition this year as they will play against some of the best teams in Class 6 and in their own Class 5 opponents. Kearney opened the year with a resounding 11-1 win over Liberty in the Metro Leadoff Tournament on Friday, March 17.
Braxton Page pitched three innings while Helberg went 2-for-3 from the plate scoring two runs. Linthacum went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Conway went 2-for-3 with two doubles and 3 RBIs in the win over the Blue Jays. This is a solid start to the year for Kearney which Remley was hoping for.
“We play a tough schedule and it is exciting to see where we stand,” Remley said. “The senior class has several kids that are going to help lead us.”
Kearney will meet Park Hill at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 to conclude the Metro Leadoff Tournament at Creekside Baseball Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.