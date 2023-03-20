Kearney Baseball

Kearney's Chase Porter is seen here during the jamboree on Tuesday, March 14. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs enter a new season with tons of optimism after a strong 2022 season. Kearney finished last year with a 24-12 record as their season ended in the district semifinals. This year, the Bulldogs are hoping for more.

Kearney’s core players of Manny Linthacum, Kale Conway, Jackson Helberg and Chase Porter will give opposing pitchers fits all season. The team has shown up with excitement for the new season, according to head coach Shane Remley.

