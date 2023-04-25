The Bulldogs have started to find real form as they have won five straight games. Kearney opened this string of good play by defeating Republic in a special two-game set at William Jewell College in Liberty.

Kearney took game one against Republic 5-1 April 20. The Bulldogs followed it by topping the Tigers 9-6 on Friday, April 21.

Kearney Baseball

Kearney's Kale Conway during a game against Republic on Friday, April 21. 
Kearney Baseball

Kearney's Eli Helberg during the game against Republic on Friday, April 21. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

