The Bulldogs have started to find real form as they have won five straight games. Kearney opened this string of good play by defeating Republic in a special two-game set at William Jewell College in Liberty.
Kearney took game one against Republic 5-1 April 20. The Bulldogs followed it by topping the Tigers 9-6 on Friday, April 21.
The special game at William Jewell was a homecoming for Kearney head coach Shane Remley. The head of Kearney baseball played his college ball for the Cardinals. His counterpart, Republic’s Curt Plotner, also played for William Jewell. The two friends were even roommates during their time together on the Cardinals’ baseball team.
“It was really cool. We’ve been playing each other since he’s gotten the head coaching job at Republic,” Remley said. “When Jewell got this new field, it is really cool to play on it.”
The highlight of the second game against Republic was a grand slam from starting first baseman Kale Conway. The State Fair Community College commit has been playing extremely well this season. He has been a powerful hitter along with being a key piece to the defense. This was his first grand slam in his career in a Bulldog uniform.
“It felt really good and I hit the ball and I saw it carrying. It was sweet,” Conway said. “My swing feels really great right now. Everything is working out in my favor. The ball is looking really big and that’s really it.”
Kearney kept their winning alive by defeating Grandview later that same Friday evening. Kearney won by a final score of 13-3. Carter Prather earned the start against Grandview. He tossed four innings and allowed two hits in the win. Jackson Helberg and Conway both finished with triples to highlight the win.
Following the win against Grandview, Kearney defeated Park Hill South 11-6 on Saturday, April 22. Centerfielder Chase Porter drove in four runs on two hits, which were a double and a triple. His speed on the bases and in the outfield have a been a real advantage for Kearney this season. Koultin Teat pitched five innings and allowed one earned run and three hits as he struck out seven batters in the victory.
Kearney’s fifth straight win came against Excelsior Springs on Monday, April 24. The Bulldogs won by a final score of 4-3 in a marathon 12-inning game. Cameron Webster pitched an amazing game. He went 8.1 innings and allowed two earned runs on seven hits. Manny Linthacum came into relief to close out the game. He pitched 3.2 innings and allowed zero hits.
Prather singled to center field as Linthacum scored the game winning run in the top of the 12th frame to take the win.
Kearney will meet Ruskin at home on Wednesday, April 26.
