Kearney rattles off 4 straight wins

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs are coming off of an excellent weekend of play as they won all four of their games in the Springfield Red and Blue Tournament. The Bulldogs topped Parkview 11-1 in the opening game on Friday, March 31. Kearney followed it with a 5-2 win on the same day against Kickapoo. On Saturday, April 1, Kearney defeated Glendale 5-2 and blanked Hillcrest 10-0.
Against Parkview, Chase Porter dominated from the batter’s box as he finished 4-for-4 with three singles and a triple. Porter scored three runs and drove in a run. Casey Rooney, Garrett Hodge, Jackson Helberg, Kale Conway and Cameron Webster finished with two RBIs each in the victory. Braxton Page threw 3.2 innings of work, allowing just one hit and striking out six batters.
Eli Helberg was incredible for Kearney in their win against Kickapoo. Eli Helberg threw five innings and struck out nine batters. He allowed just four hits and one earned run. Eli Helberg did not allow a walk in the game, too. The Bulldogs scored five runs on five hits against Kickapoo as Manny Linthacum led the way with two hits and two RBIs. Carson Shear and Conway finished with an RBI each in the victory.
On Saturday, Kearney scored a run in the first three innings to set the tone against Glendale. Conway drove in Rooney on a line drive in the first inning to open the scoring. Rooney singled in the second inning to score Carter Prather.
Shear hit into a sacrifice fly in the third inning to score Jackson Helberg to give Kearney a 3-1 lead at the end of the third inning. In the seventh inning, Kearney added two runs as Porter had a RBI and Conway walked with the bases loaded to score Linthacum. Webster threw five innings against Glendale. He allowed just two hits and struck out four batters in the victory.
In the final game of the weekend, Kearney dominated Hillcrest. The Bulldogs finished with 11 hits while the Hornets were only able to muster two. Page threw four innings and allowed zero hits and struck out three batters. Conway, Porter and Hagen Wilmes finished with two hits each to lead the team.
Kearney will meet Grain Valley in their next game on Tuesday, April 4. They will also host Liberty North on Wednesday, April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.