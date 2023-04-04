Kearney rattles off 4 straight wins

Kearney's Chase Porter had a successful weekend for the Bulldogs in the Springfield Red and Blue Tournament. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs are coming off of an excellent weekend of play as they won all four of their games in the Springfield Red and Blue Tournament. The Bulldogs topped Parkview 11-1 in the opening game on Friday, March 31. Kearney followed it with a 5-2 win on the same day against Kickapoo. On Saturday, April 1, Kearney defeated Glendale 5-2 and blanked Hillcrest 10-0.

Against Parkview, Chase Porter dominated from the batter’s box as he finished 4-for-4 with three singles and a triple. Porter scored three runs and drove in a run. Casey Rooney, Garrett Hodge, Jackson Helberg, Kale Conway and Cameron Webster finished with two RBIs each in the victory. Braxton Page threw 3.2 innings of work, allowing just one hit and striking out six batters.

