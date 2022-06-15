Kearney and Smithville baseball were well represented in the end of the season awards list that came out at the conclusion of the season. The Bulldogs picked up three all-state awards and the Warriors claimed one.
Kearney
The stand out freshman outfielder Chase Porter earned first team to the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Team that was released on Wednesday, June 15. Porter came into his own as a key hitter and strong defensive player for the Bulldogs this season.
Another freshman earned honors as well. Eli Helberg received an honorable mention for the all-state team under the pitching category. Senior Will Kennedy earned all-state honorable mention for his performance in the infield this season.
In the Greater Suburban Conference Blue Division, 10 players for Kearney earned nominations for their season. Manny Linthacum was awarded first team as a utility player for his play as a pitcher and short stop. Porter earned first team in the conference list as well.
The second team all-conference list featured Peyton Eise, Casey Rooney and Helberg. Eise and Helberg earned the nod for pitching while Rooney’s defensive skills in the outfield gave him the award.
Jack Helberg, Kale Conway, Will Kennedy, Carson Shear and Briggs Terwilleger were nominated to the all-conference honorable mention team this season.
Smithville
The lone Warriors player to be awarded a spot on the Class 4 All-State team was Ryker Edwards. The junior outfielder was named to the first team of the state as he shined in the batter’s box while patrolling center field. Edwards was named to the Greater Suburban Conference Blue Division first team as well.
Along with Edwards, Mason Crim was added to the first team all-conference list as a pitcher. Catcher Preston Rash and second baseman Chester Brooks were awarded to the top team.
In second team all-conference, outfielder Sam Wornson and shortstop Andrew Hedgecorth were awarded for their hard work this season.
Adin Murawski was named to the honorable mention list for his play at first base.
