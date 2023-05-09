KEARNEY — It was a week of successful baseball for Kearney. The Bulldogs were able to accomplish two feats that have been important benchmarks to their season. First, Kearney was able to beat their rival Smithville 2-1 May 3.

Kearney's Eli Helberg celebrates after defeating Smithville May 3. 

The win over the Warriors gave Kearney a record of 3-0 against Highway 92 competition. They defeated Excelsior Springs and Platte County earlier in the season. Against Smithville, Kearney’s Eli Helberg was dominate. Helberg pitched seven innings and allowed six hits and just one run, which came in the fifth inning.

Kearney's Carson Shear smiles during a game against Smithville on Wednesday, May 3. 

