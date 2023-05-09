KEARNEY — It was a week of successful baseball for Kearney. The Bulldogs were able to accomplish two feats that have been important benchmarks to their season. First, Kearney was able to beat their rival Smithville 2-1 May 3.
The win over the Warriors gave Kearney a record of 3-0 against Highway 92 competition. They defeated Excelsior Springs and Platte County earlier in the season. Against Smithville, Kearney’s Eli Helberg was dominate. Helberg pitched seven innings and allowed six hits and just one run, which came in the fifth inning.
“I wanted the whole game, I wanted to show that I could beat them,” Helberg said. “I have confidence in my team no matter what the score is. I think we are going to compete either way if we are scoring a whole bunch of runs or not. We are just going to give it our best.”
The two runs for Kearney came from the bat of Carson Shear. He drilled a double to score Jackson Helberg and Chase Porter to give Kearney a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Bulldogs would close the door thanks to Shear’s hit in the opening frame.
“I thought we were going to be a big hitting team. But, I just did what I had to do,” Shear said about his at-bat. “I had to attack what I had to attack.”
Kearney followed the win over Smithville by defeating Raytown South 6-0 on Friday, May 5. The win for Kearney named them the conference champions for this season. Braxton Page earned the start and pitched four innings and allowed just one hit, the only hit of the game for the Cardinals. Kale Conway and Jackson Helberg both hit a double in the win.
Bulldogs take care of business @ Raytown South 6-0. Braxton Page, Danny Stansbury, Aaron Johnson, & Bryce Page combine to give up only 1 hit on the night!Offense got 2Bs from Helberg & Conway(2RBI) and an RBI from Shear.Your Dogs are Suburban Blue Conference CHAMPIONS!! 6-0! pic.twitter.com/h40GktyN81
Throughout the season, the Bulldogs have exemplified winning through offense. As of late, the Bulldogs have shown that they can win low-scoring games, shutting teams down. The team’s pitching and defense have made them a dangerous team over the past few weeks.
Kearney has two regular season games left this year. They will meet Park Hill at home on Wednesday, May 10. The season finale will be Monday, May 10.
