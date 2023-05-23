Kearney's Jackson Helberg hits a three-RBI double to give the Bulldogs the lead in the district championship on Monday, May 22. 

KEARNEY — In May 2003, the Matrix Reloaded was the No. 1 movie in America. In addition to the country falling in love with Keanu Reeves, during that time Kearney baseball was the talk of the town as the school’s latest team to earn a district championship.

20 years later, Kearney defeated Smithville 5-2 for the Class 5 District 8 Championship game. It was the Bulldogs first district crown since 2003. The long-awaited title brought tears to the face of head coach Shane Remley, who has been at the helm of the program since 2011.

Kearney Baseball

Kearney's Kale Conway lifts the Class 5 District 8 plaque on Monday, May 22. 
Smithville Baseball

Smithville's Ben Murawski smiles after the Warriors score a run in the Class 5 District 8 Championship game on Monday, May 22. 
Kearney Baseball

Kearney's Jackson Helberg celebrates after hitting a three-RBI double against Smithville in the Class 5 District 8 Championship on Monday, May 22. 
Kearney Baseball

Kearney's Carson Shear and Manny Linthacum celebrate after winning the Class 5 District 8 Championship on Monday, May 22. 
Smithville Baseball

Smithville's Noah Vollenweider makes the defensive play against Kearney in the Class 5 District 8 Championship game on Monday, May 22. 
Kearney Baseball

Kearney's Shane Remley and Chase Porter during the Class 5 District 8 Championship game on Monday, May 22. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

