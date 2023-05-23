KEARNEY — In May 2003, the Matrix Reloaded was the No. 1 movie in America. In addition to the country falling in love with Keanu Reeves, during that time Kearney baseball was the talk of the town as the school’s latest team to earn a district championship.
20 years later, Kearney defeated Smithville 5-2 for the Class 5 District 8 Championship game. It was the Bulldogs first district crown since 2003. The long-awaited title brought tears to the face of head coach Shane Remley, who has been at the helm of the program since 2011.
“This is our first one, very exciting,” Remley said emotionally. “This is a great group, it is all about the kids. Everybody came to play today and had a role in this tonight.”
Kearney opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Jackson Helberg started the inning with a hit. The Bulldogs used small ball to push him to third base. Carson Shear knocked him home to give Kearney an early 1-0 lead.
Smithville answered in the top of the third inning. Drake Odneal drilled a shot to the outfield, which scored Ben Murawski. Kearney pitcher Eli Helberg, who started the game, struck out Ryker Edwards on the following at-bat to end the inning. Smithville had two runners on before the strikeout.
The Warriors took the lead in the top of the fourth inning when Wryker House laid down a bunt to Eli Helberg. The pitcher looked to throw him out at first, but his throw was wide to the right. Utilizing good base running, Preston Rash was able to score from second base to give Smithville a 2-1 lead.
The bases were loaded for Smithville in the top of the fourth inning with one out. Eli was able to get out of the jam as Andrew Hedgecorth hit a grounder to third base where Carson Shear threw towards home plate for the forced out. Eli followed it by striking out Odneal to end the inning.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Kearney retook the lead from their Highway-92 rivals. Casey Rooney, Hagen Wilmes and Shear were all on base with one out when Jackson took to the plate.
On a 2-2 count, Jackson connected on a ball to deep left-center field. It dropped at the warning track and scored all three Kearney runners to take the lead as Jackson stood on second base celebrating.
“I was trying to get the runs in and support the team,” he said. “I shortened up my stride and I was able to hit the ball hard.”
Kearney led 4-2 entering the fifth inning. Eli's day was finished as he pitched four innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits. He also struck out three batters. In his place, Manny Linthacum took to the bump and dominated. Linthacum allowed just one hit and struck out two batters in three innings of work to close out the game.
“This feels great, momentum switched and we were able to get the job done,” Linthacum said. “It’s fun to go to practice with this team. There aren’t many selfish players on the team and we just do a great job together.”
The final run for Kearney came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Shear brought home Chase Porter on a RBI single to extend Kearney’s lead to 5-2, which eventually was the final score.
The Warriors finished the season with a 25-11 record. They won 14 of their final 16 games as their form was incredible heading into the district tournament. Head coach Josh Speer shared his gratitude for his team through this season following Monday’s defeat.
“The guys over the past four years have done everything that we have asked them to do. They have bought into our philosophy,” Speer said. “The thing that we are going to miss the most is that they are just great kids.”
When looking back on the season, Speer explained the culture of his team shifted following a pair of games in southern Missouri. This helped define who the Warriors were, which he was most proud of.
“We spent some time talking about who we are as a team and where we wanted to go,” he said. “I felt like that was a big turning point for us and coming together.”
Kearney’s district championship victory pushes them to the Class 5 State Quarterfinals. The Bulldogs will play Webb City at the home of the Cardinals in the next game. The first pitch is slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.
“I think we can go to state,” Linthacum said. “We have enough good athletes, pitchers to do it.”
