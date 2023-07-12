LIBERTY — Braxton Bragg is the latest area baseball player to be drafted into professional baseball. Bragg is a 2019 Liberty High School graduate and was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2023 MLB Draft. Bragg was the 241st overall pick and was selected in the eighth round.

Braxton Bragg

Liberty alum Braxton Bragg was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth round of the MLB Draft on Monday, July 10. 

Bragg finished his college career with Dallas Baptist this spring. The right-handed pitcher made 16 starts this season with the Patriots. He had an ERA of 4.19 and a record of 9-2. Bragg helped Dallas Baptist to a record of 47-16 this year, which helped them achieve their goal of reaching the NCAA Tournament. Bragg started one of the games in the NCAA Tournament as he faced Washington on June 4. He pitched 7.2 innings and allowed just one earned run as he struck out 10 batters in the postseason victory.

Karson Milbrandt

Karson Milbrandt was selected by the Miami Marlins in 2022's MLB Draft. 
Tate McGuire

Liberty North’s Tate McGuire will play college baseball with the University of Arkansas rather than pursue professional baseball out of high school. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.