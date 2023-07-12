LIBERTY — Braxton Bragg is the latest area baseball player to be drafted into professional baseball. Bragg is a 2019 Liberty High School graduate and was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2023 MLB Draft. Bragg was the 241st overall pick and was selected in the eighth round.
Bragg finished his college career with Dallas Baptist this spring. The right-handed pitcher made 16 starts this season with the Patriots. He had an ERA of 4.19 and a record of 9-2. Bragg helped Dallas Baptist to a record of 47-16 this year, which helped them achieve their goal of reaching the NCAA Tournament. Bragg started one of the games in the NCAA Tournament as he faced Washington on June 4. He pitched 7.2 innings and allowed just one earned run as he struck out 10 batters in the postseason victory.
Before his one-season stint with Dallas Baptist, Bragg played three seasons with the University of Nebraska. He was a part of Nebraska’s 2021 Big 10 regular season championship as he made 11 relief appearances that year. In high school, Bragg was a two-time First Team All-State selection.
Bragg was the only player selected in this year’s MLB draft from the area. He follows in Karson Milbrandt’s footsteps as the second Liberty High School graduate to be selected in the draft in back-to-back years. Milbrandt was a 2022 Liberty graduate and was selected in the 2022 MLB draft. Milbrandt is currently pitching for the Beloit Sky Carp in the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins organization.
Liberty North’s Tate McGuire was not selected in this year’s draft. McGuire was the Gatorade Player of the Year and a dominate force on the state champion Eagles. McGuire shared with the Courier-Tribune that he did receive interest from a few clubs, but he decided to fulfill his commitment to playing college baseball. McGuire will join the University of Arkansas’ squad this fall.
