LIBERTY — The progression of Liberty’s baseball season has been amazing to watch. Liberty started the season with a 2-5 record, but the team has stayed the course and trusted their talent to progress nicely throughout the year. The Blue Jays have won 14 of their last 17 games, which has been highlighted by their best performances of the season.
The Blue Jays participated in the competitive River City Tournament in Lawrence, Kansas. The four-game event saw Liberty compete against some of the best teams in Kansas. Liberty defeated Shawnee Mission North 4-1 April 27.
Liberty followed it with a 11-1 win over Olathe North and a 4-3 win against Olathe South on Friday, April 28. The final game for Liberty gave them a 6-3 win against Derby on Saturday, April 29. It was a big week for the team, according to head coach Kirk Bragg.
“We did everything that we could to win those four games and we went after them and were able to get four wins out of that,” he said. “I thought the boys played well and responded well. I was really happy.”
The big thing for Liberty is to not rest on their laurels, according to Bragg. He wants the team to keep doing simple things that has allowed them to get better throughout the season.
“We started off the season really slow. When we started winning, now that is what we are doing,” Bragg said. “When you win a couple and then you take a step back and lose one, maybe they didn’t put in the effort. So, we have been trying to change that and fight it.”
Liberty dropped their next game 14-5 to Blue Springs South, the No. 1-ranked team in Missouri, Monday, May 1.
The Blue Jays burned many of their top pitchers in the River City Tournament so it was going to be tough to slow down the Jaguars.
The Blue Jays bounced back with a convincing 10-6 win on the road against Blue Springs on Tuesday, May 2.
Liberty will meet Lee’s Summit North at home on Friday, May 5.
