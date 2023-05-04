Liberty Baseball

Liberty’s Tanner Warner pitches against Blue Springs South on Monday, May 1.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — The progression of Liberty’s baseball season has been amazing to watch. Liberty started the season with a 2-5 record, but the team has stayed the course and trusted their talent to progress nicely throughout the year. The Blue Jays have won 14 of their last 17 games, which has been highlighted by their best performances of the season.

The Blue Jays participated in the competitive River City Tournament in Lawrence, Kansas. The four-game event saw Liberty compete against some of the best teams in Kansas. Liberty defeated Shawnee Mission North 4-1 April 27.

