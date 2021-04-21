Liberty baseball edges out Liberty North in pitching duel

LIBERTY — The second edition in this year’s Crosstown Showdown in baseball looked nearly identical to the first installment: Two offenses that spend most every other game lighting up the scoreboard scrapped their way through seven innings against precise pitching and smooth fielding.
But Liberty refused to let the outcome repeat as the Blue Jays held off the Eagles 2-1 on Monday, April 19 at Liberty High School.
Liberty North thought they were in the driver’s seat as they scored in the first inning after only scoring in the final frame of their 2-0 win on March 24. Liberty junior pitcher Karson Milbrandt struck out the first two batters before Eagles sophomore Ty Wisdom hit a single to start a series that would ultimately lead to a run on Jays’ fielding error.
That was about the only opening the Eagles could find on offense. Milbrandt closed out his five innings without allowing any more runs and racking up six total strikeouts and allowed just three more hits. Junior Ben Sundell would close out the final two innings with three strikeouts while also keeping the Eagles off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
The Jays ended up securing the win thanks to a two-run third inning kicked off with a line-drive double to center field from senior Aiden Watson that sent senior Dawson Goe in for a score.
Senior Ryan Williams followed up with a single on a bunt. Junior Jeremiah Cabuyaban followed the bunting trend to send Watson in for another score before Eagles sophomore pitcher Tate McGuire settled things down on the mound. A sacrifice bunt got a Blue Jay in scoring position, but junior Palmer Holst hit a ground ball into a double play for Liberty North shortstop senior Jett Buck.
Those runs ended up being the difference in the game for a Liberty team that won its seventh straight game and ended Liberty North’s eight-game streak.
Liberty baseball won all four of its games in the Northland Tournament last week, beating the final three opponents in three days with a scoring differential of 44-7. The Eagles had a similar experience in the tournament, going 4-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined 29-7 margin.
Both teams will compete in the River City Baseball Festival in Lawrence, Kansas with games running Thursday-Saturday, April 22-24. The games will be played at either Lawrence High School, Lawrence Free State High School or Hoglund Ballpark on the University of Kansas campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.