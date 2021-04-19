LIBERTY — Liberty baseball won all four of its games in the Northland Tournament last week, beating its final three opponents by at least nine runs.
Liberty beat three opponents in three days with a scoring differential of 44-7, with the last game being a 17-4 win over Excelsior Springs Thursday, April 15 at Liberty High School.
Senior Ryan Williams earned seven hits and seven RBIs during the tournament while senior Aiden Watson had five in each of those categories. Senior Keaton O’Connor had 10 RBIs, including five against Excelsior Springs and four against William Chrisman.
Junior Karson Milbrandt gave Liberty seven strikeouts and allowed one run during his four and two-thirds innings in the team’s only close outing, a 4-1 victory over Kearney. Sophomore Kai Bennett had the same time on the mound against Truman, earning seven strikeouts while allowing two runs.
The Blue Jays (13-3) have won six straight as they head into a matchup with crosstown rival Liberty North (12-2) 4 p.m. Monday, April 19 at Liberty High School. The Eagles have their own eight-game win streak and beat Liberty 2-0 on March 24.
