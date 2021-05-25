LIBERTY — This year’s third edition of the Crosstown Showdown in baseball looked like it would become another pitching duel between Liberty and Liberty North.
Liberty senior Jeremiah Cabuyaban helped make sure that was not the case. Cabuyban earned two runs and two RBIs, initiating a mid-game scoring stretch that delivered the Jays a 5-2 win over the Eagles in the Missouri Class 6 District 8 championship game May 20 at Creekside Baseball Complex in Parkville.
With a 1-all tie after trading runs in the second inning, Liberty did not heat up their bats until Cabuyaban hit a fly ball to right field that looked like it would be an easy out. But Eagles senior Tyler Jenness was unable to field the ball, which allowed Cabuyaban to advance to second base.
Sophomore Addison Smith followed up by sending his teammate home thanks to a ground ball single to center field. Smith advanced to second on a wild pitch before the next batter’s pop-fly out allowed him to steal third. The Eagles aggressively tried to prevent the play, but Smith ended up scoring after the throw missed third base.
The Eagles cut the lead to one as freshman Bo Jonas sent sophomore Tate McQuire in for the score with a line drive to left field.
The Jays quickly stretched the lead again as line drive singles from seniors Aiden Watson and Ryan Williams turned into scores thanks to a line drive double to left field from Cabuyban.
Liberty North senior Garrett Lampert put a stop to the Jays scoring as he took over for junior Aaron Lewis. Lampert allowed zero runs over the final two and two-third innings. The duo combined for three strikeouts in the game.
Jays sophomore pitcher Kai Bennett never let the Eagles close the gap though, earning four strikeouts while allowing just two runs. Senior Justin Agnor finished the game in relief duty for the final two outs.
Liberty North finished the season with a 28-6 record and went undefeated in both the Northland Tournament and the River City Baseball Festival. The Eagles had 12 seniors on the roster, which included: Jenness, Lampert, Carson Bodinson, Brett Buchanan, Jett Buck, Kaeden Bujak, Matthew Hayes, Joseph Kroenke, Austin Mann, Cade McKinnon, Quentin Platt and Ethan Widener.
Liberty (29-9) will face Raymore-Peculiar (17-13) in the sectional round 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Raymore-Peculiar District Baseball Complex. Liberty beat the Panthers twice this season by a combined score of 16-8.
The winner will advance to the state final four June 4 to 5 at the U.S. Baseball Park in Ozark.
