RIVERSIDE — The 50th season of Liberty baseball came to a close in the district tournament. The Blue Jays were ousted by Staley in the Class 6 District 8 Semifinals May 18. The Falcons defeated Liberty 5-3 to advance to the district championship. Staley eventually lost to Liberty North.

Liberty’s head coach Kirk Bragg embraces his team following a loss to Staley in the Class 6 District 8 Semifinals on Thursday, May 18.

The Blue Jays scored all three of their runs in the final inning of the game as they tried to mount a comeback while down 5-0. Jack Quetschenbach opened the inning by gaining a base via a walk. Christian Kuchta drilled a liner toward centerfield that was mishandled by the defense.

Liberty’s Christian Kuchta celebrates after reaching third base for the Blue Jays in the Class 6 District 8 Semifinals on Thursday, May 18.
Liberty’s Kayden Cook celebrates after driving in two runs during the Class 6 District 8 Semifinals on Thursday, May 18.
Liberty’s Simon Linde covers first base in the Class 6 District 8 Semifinals on Thursday, May 18.

