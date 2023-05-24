RIVERSIDE — The 50th season of Liberty baseball came to a close in the district tournament. The Blue Jays were ousted by Staley in the Class 6 District 8 Semifinals May 18. The Falcons defeated Liberty 5-3 to advance to the district championship. Staley eventually lost to Liberty North.
The Blue Jays scored all three of their runs in the final inning of the game as they tried to mount a comeback while down 5-0. Jack Quetschenbach opened the inning by gaining a base via a walk. Christian Kuchta drilled a liner toward centerfield that was mishandled by the defense.
Kuchta was able to scamper to third base, scoring the first run of the game. Noah Williams followed Kuchta’s shot by earning a walk. Kayden Cook was next to the plate and smashed a deep double to the warning track. Cook scored two runs. The Blue Jays could not keep the rally going as their season came to an end.
“I told them that getting three outs in baseball is extremely hard to do. We put it together there toward the end,” Liberty head coach Kirk Bragg said.
The Blue Jays finished the season winning 11 of their final 15 games. This included a conference championship, of which Bragg noted he was most proud. Liberty graduated 12 seniors from the program with nine of the 12 moving on to play at the next level.
Addison Smith will be joining the Cowboys of Oklahoma State. Chase Littrell and Kai Bennett will play at Washburn. Williams and Cook will join Northwest Missouri State. Linde will be head to Indiana to play for Butler University. Dane Moberly will be attending Drury University. Charlier Mussorici will play for Crowder Junior College and Caiden Bowman will head to Highland Community College.
“You coach to lead and hope that you can teach them to play a game that they respect. Hopefully, there are some things in the program that they can take with them beyond just playing,” Bragg said. “The thing I don’t like is that I don’t get to coach these kids tomorrow.”
Bragg shared that he plans to honor all 50 years of Liberty baseball through the team’s Twitter account this summer. He will utilize stats and photographs to commemorate the great teams that have played for the Blue Jays in the last half century.
In other team news, longtime assistant coach to Bragg, Vince Armilio, will become the new athletic director at St. Pius X High School in July.
Armilio is an alum of the school and was inducted into their athletic hall of fame in 2021.
