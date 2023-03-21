LIBERTY — The Blue Jays are back and ready to make history while honoring those who have come before them. Liberty begins their 50th season of baseball this year. From state championships to professional players, the history of this team is rich and head coach Kirk Bragg is excited to honor those who have paved the way for the team to succeed today.

“This is something that needs to be recognized because of how many people sacrificed their time over the past 50 years for this program to be where it is today,” Bragg said. “There have just been some phenomenal people involved and I have just been overjoyed to look back at all of the traditions.”

Liberty Baseball

Liberty baseball will don a 50-year anniversary patch on their hats this season. 
Liberty Baseball

Liberty's Addison Smith during the jamboree on Tuesday, March 14. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

