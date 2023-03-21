LIBERTY — The Blue Jays are back and ready to make history while honoring those who have come before them. Liberty begins their 50th season of baseball this year. From state championships to professional players, the history of this team is rich and head coach Kirk Bragg is excited to honor those who have paved the way for the team to succeed today.
“This is something that needs to be recognized because of how many people sacrificed their time over the past 50 years for this program to be where it is today,” Bragg said. “There have just been some phenomenal people involved and I have just been overjoyed to look back at all of the traditions.”
The Blue Jays will honor the 50th season with patches on the side of their hat. They will also be playing in throwback uniforms harkening to those played in 50 years ago at a date to be determined. The old-school mesh jerseys will take fans and players back to the 1970s. Another cool moment to come will pit the Blue Jays and Liberty North Eagles at William Jewell’s home field on May 12.
“This whole city of Liberty has had amazing baseball, and getting a chance to play North at Jewell is going to be special,” Bragg said.
This year, Liberty brings back multiple strong players from last season’s team. Standout short stop and Oklahoma State commit Addison Smith will take to the field for his senior year. Fellow seniors Dane Moberly, Chase Littrell, Simon Linde, Aden Holst and Kai Bennett will also be crucial players for the team. Senior experience along with that of juniors is a plus for this roster, according to Bragg.
“I have always coached like an underdog, we are never satisfied and you should never been satisfied,” the coach said. “I like for guys to work through adversity. We have some guys on the team this year that can do some scoring. I also feel very good about where we are at with our defense.”
Liberty dropped their first game of the season with an 11-1 loss to Kearney on Friday, March 17. But, the Blue Jays bounced back with their first win against Platte County on Monday, March 20.
The fourth inning was huge for the Blue Jays, which helped them take the win. Liberty scored three runs to give them a 4-3 lead.
The Blue Jays will meet Lee’s Summit West at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 in the final game of the Metro Leadoff Tournament in Creekside Baseball Park.
