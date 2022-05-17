PARKVILLE — Efficient offense and clean defense were key to Liberty’s big win over Park Hill on Tuesday, May 17. The Blue Jays won 12-0 in five innings as the team advances to the Class 6 District 8 Championship.
Liberty opened the scoring in the first inning as Chase Littrell hit a double off the pitcher that scooted the ball into the outfield. A well-timed bunt by Jeremiah Cabuyaban scored Littrell to give Liberty the 1-0 lead.
In the second inning, Liberty’s offense was on full display as the team touched home plate 10 times. Aden Holst was crucial in the big inning as he earned a two-run RBI via a bunt. Later in the inning, Holst hit a triple to score Dane Moberly.
B2 Liberty 5-0 Park HillHuge bunt by Holst pushes Liberty lead early! pic.twitter.com/bM0dEyoNRs— Liam (@liamkeating7) May 17, 2022
Liberty lead 11-0 as Ben Sundell pitched two scoreless innings for the Blue Jays. Liberty could not find any runs in the third inning, but a solo home run by Kayden Cook to centerfield gave the Blue Jays their final run.
The 12-0 win over the Trojans sends Liberty to the district championship, where they will play crosstown rival Liberty North. The game is slated for 5 p.m. with the first pitch in Creekside Baseball Park on Thursday, May 19.
Liberty has faced the Eagles twice this season with both games ending in a close loss. Liberty North won in late April 2-1 and bested the Blue Jays 4-3 on May 4.
