Liberty Baseball

Liberty’s Simon Linde was named to the all state team for his play as a pitcher this season. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — The Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association announced their all-state teams on Tuesday, June 13. Liberty landed four players on the list after a solid season. The Blue Jays reached the district semifinals and finished with a record of 24-14.

Liberty’s Addison Smith was the lone Blue Jays to make first team. He landed on the first team list as an infielder. Smith was key in defense as one of the best shortstops in the area and his bat helped the Blue Jays in key moments. He will be attending Oklahoma State in the fall.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.