LIBERTY — The Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association announced their all-state teams on Tuesday, June 13. Liberty landed four players on the list after a solid season. The Blue Jays reached the district semifinals and finished with a record of 24-14.
Liberty’s Addison Smith was the lone Blue Jays to make first team. He landed on the first team list as an infielder. Smith was key in defense as one of the best shortstops in the area and his bat helped the Blue Jays in key moments. He will be attending Oklahoma State in the fall.
Nathan Spengler, a junior, earned second team all-state honors. Chase Littrell and Simone Linde secure spots on the honorable mention all-state team. Littrell was the starting center fielder for the Blue Jays. He will be playing college baseball for Washburn. Linde was one of the top pitchers for Liberty. He will be joining Butler University in the fall to play baseball in the Big East Conference.
On May 25, the Suburban Conference Silver Division announced their all conference selection. Smith and Linde earned spots on the first team. Smith was named the player of the year. Linde was announced as the pitcher of the year for the conference. Spengler and Littrell were amended to the first team as well.
Liberty secured three spots on the second team as Kai Bennett, Noah Williams and Jack Quetschenbach were given the award. Kayden Cook, Christian Kuchta, Dane Moberly and Alex Vazquez were named to the honorable mention list.
