Suburban Conference Gold Division released their baseball all-conference selections on Wednesday, May 25. Liberty and Liberty North were nominated for a slew of awards for their incredible seasons this year.
Liberty North
Beginning with the Eagles, Ty Wisdom was named the player of the year for the conference for his incredible play this season. Wisdom has been a key hitter for the Eagles as he bats in the third position, he is also an incredible force out of the bullpen in the closer role.
Rob James was named coach of the year for the conference for his hard work within the club. James is also featured as the first base coach for the Eagles.
Five players were named to the first team all-conference. Trey Snyder, Matthew Hutson, Tate McGuire, Aaron Lewis and Wisdom were a part of the first team. Jackson Downing was named to the second team all-conference. On the honorable mention list, Bo Jonas, Frankie Palma, Jack LeMasters, Andrew Agnew and Zach DeFreece were nominated on the list for their play this year.
Liberty
For the Blue Jays, the outstanding Karson Milbrandt was named the pitcher of the year for the conference. Milbrandt was incredible for Liberty this year as he was the star ace for the team and was always called upon in big moments for his team.
Addison Smith, Palmer Holst, Chase Littrell and Milbrandt were named to the first team all-conference. Nathan Hall, Parker McGee, Dane Moberly, Jeremiah Cabuyaban, Brock Toney and Ben Sundell were nominated for the second team all-conference. Lastly, Kayden Cook, Kai Bennett and Reid Plum were named to the honorable mention team.
