Liberty North baseball face big roster turnover, expect to reload with athleticism

LIBERTY — Liberty North baseball went from 10 seniors in 2020 to one returning starter without playing a single game.
A rough outcome for the Eagles from the pandemic, an outcome that second baseman Quinton Platt and his teammates hope will drive them to accomplish enough this year to make up for the season lost.
Head coach Ryan Stegall said the team still has a good mix of upperclassmen and younger guys as the Eagles get started this spring.
“We expect a lot of guys to step up and fill a variety of roles this season,” Stegall said. “This will be one of the more athletic teams up and down the lineup we’ve had.”
Liberty North started the season with a 13-3 win over Grain Valley. The Eagles followed up with by splitting a doubleheader in the Creekside Leadoff Tournament with a 8-5 loss to Park Hill before taking down Oak Park 17-2.
The Eagles beat Blue Springs 5-3 to advance to the tournament final against Liberty 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24. The score was not available at Courier-Tribune press time.
