PARKVILLE — The Eagles have started the baseball season with a perfect 4-0. Liberty North participated in the Metro Leadoff Tournament hosted by Creekside Baseball Park.
Liberty North opened their year with a 10-0 win over Park Hill on Friday, March 17. Tate McGuire threw for four innings and had nine strikeouts in the win. McGuire and Ty Wisdom each had two hits to lead the team. Wisdom also knocked in three RBIs.
Later that same day, the Eagles topped Lee’s Summit North 12-1. Jackson Downing was the star of the show as he threw a team-high four innings and also had four hits with three RBIs.
The Eagles continues their strong offense and defensive by defeating Rockhurst 17-0 on Monday, March 20. Andrew Agnew threw five innings while Trey Snyder had three RBIs in the victory.
The best game of the young season so far finished Monday night. Following the win against Rockhurst, the Eagles topped Fayetteville 4-3. The team from Arkansas has a strong baseball pedigree with many players competing in college and in the big leagues. Liberty North’s Camden Brashear was the all-important player in the game however.
Brashear threw five innings and finished with nine strikeouts to dominate Fayetteville.
Wisdom came in for the final few innings to close the door and give the Eagles the win. Wisdom finished with four strikeouts. McGuire finished with two hits and Cole Young finished with two hits.
