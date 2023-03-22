Liberty North Baseball

Liberty North’s Trey Snyder is seen here during the jamboree on Tuesday, March 14.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

PARKVILLE — The Eagles have started the baseball season with a perfect 4-0. Liberty North participated in the Metro Leadoff Tournament hosted by Creekside Baseball Park.

Liberty North opened their year with a 10-0 win over Park Hill on Friday, March 17. Tate McGuire threw for four innings and had nine strikeouts in the win. McGuire and Ty Wisdom each had two hits to lead the team. Wisdom also knocked in three RBIs.

