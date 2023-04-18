Liberty North, Blue Springs South show support in ‘Fight for Cure’ game

LIBERTY — On the field, it was the biggest game of the season so far for the Eagles. Liberty North was hosting a double header against Blue Springs South on Thursday, April 13. It was a rematch of the 2022 Class 6 State Championship game. The game also pit the top two-ranked squads this season against each other.

Off of the field, the game was trivial and the cause was far more important. It was the "Fight for a Cure" game which honored and supported individuals battling cancer. The game honored Heritage Middle School’s physical education teacher, Saree Morley, who is battling the disease as fans wore gold shirts in honor of her.

Liberty North's Andrew Agnew and Bo Jonas wearing the "RFB" jerseys against Blue Springs South on Thursday, April 13. 
Liberty North's Ty Wisdom in the Eagles' dugout during a game against Blue Springs South on Thursday, April 13. 

