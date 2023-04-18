Liberty North, Blue Springs South show support in ‘Fight for Cure’ game

LIBERTY — On the field, it was the biggest game of the season so far for the Eagles. Liberty North was hosting a double header against Blue Springs South on Thursday, April 13. It was a rematch of the 2022 Class 6 State Championship game. The game also pit the top two-ranked squads this season against each other.
Off of the field, the game was trivial and the cause was far more important. It was the "Fight for a Cure" game which honored and supported individuals battling cancer. The game honored Heritage Middle School’s physical education teacher, Saree Morley, who is battling the disease as fans wore gold shirts in honor of her.
Prior to the game, assistant coach Rob James made an appearance to cheer on his beloved team. James is also battling cancer and has been an integral part to the Liberty North community and athletic department. He was showered with applause and appreciation before the Eagles faced the Jaguars. James’ initials were even painted on the field and the slogan he coined donned the outfield wall, “ready for battle.”
“The highlight of the night was having Coach James come out and I was balling my eyes out,” Liberty North head coach Ryan Stegall said. “It was just awesome seeing him come through. He is always helping us.”
Liberty North wore special jerseys with the “RFB” acronym across the chest. Joining in on the support were their opponents, Blue Springs South. The Jaguars also wore “RFB” jerseys in their colors of green and blue. They also donated money to help support the Eagles in this worthy cause.
Head coach of the Jaguars, Ben Baier, explained that Stegall reached out to him, explaining the cause that the school was fighting for. Baier did not hesitate, he wanted to lend a helping hand and offer his support to his opponents.
“They are a part of the baseball community; we are a pretty tight-knit group,” Baier said. “Even though we compete and we want to beat them, there is a bigger world out there past the diamond. Anyway that we can support, we want to do that.”
For the players, it was an emotional moment as they saw James on the field prior to the game. Starting pitcher for the Eagles, Tate McGuire, explained the moment the best way that he could as the junior player started to get emotional.
“People have touched so many, especially Coach James, it is important to find a night to support them,” the senior player said. “Cancer is a battle and I’m sure everyone knows that. I think it is important to have these events to support people in a public way. Whether it is through fundraising or having them just to come by, it is important for them to get the recognition that they deserve.”
Thank you to everyone for coming out and supporting our Fight For A Cure game last night. Pictures below say it all, it was a very special night at The Yard! #RFBpic.twitter.com/5LS90xEeyR
It was a day of great baseball as Liberty North took the win in both games. But, it was an even better day to give support and to show love to one another during an emotional time for the Liberty North community.
